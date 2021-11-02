Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

JAGGED LITTLE PILL Album to be Featured on HBO's MUSIC BOX Documentary Series

The episode will debut on November 18.

Nov. 2, 2021  

HBO's JAGGED, directed by Alison Klayman ("The Brink," "Ai Weiwei: Never Sorry") and executive produced by Bill Simmons (HBO's "Andre The Giant," "Showbiz Kids"), continues the Music Box series, taking viewers to 1995, when a 21-year-old Alanis Morissette burst onto the music scene with the first single off her ground-breaking album, "Jagged Little Pill."

With a rawness and emotional honesty that resonated with millions, and despite a commercial landscape that preferred its rock stars to be male, she took radio and MTV by storm and the album went on to sell 33 million copies. Featuring an in-depth interview with Alanis, as well as never-before-seen archival material, JAGGED explores her beginnings as a young Canadian pop star, the rocky path she faced navigating the male-dominated music industry, and the glass ceiling she shattered on her journey to becoming the international icon and empowered artist she is today.

JAGGED debuts THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 18 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. It continues the MUSIC BOX documentary series created by Bill Simmons, which launched in July with "Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage." The weekly series will air on subsequent Thursdays at the same time and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Additional episodes will include "DMX: Don't Try To Understand," "Listening To Kenny G," "Mr. Saturday Night" and "Juice WRLD: Into The Abyss".

Watch the trailer here:

