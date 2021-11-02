JAGGED LITTLE PILL Album to be Featured on HBO's MUSIC BOX Documentary Series

HBO's JAGGED, directed by Alison Klayman ("The Brink," "Ai Weiwei: Never Sorry") and executive produced by Bill Simmons (HBO's "Andre The Giant," "Showbiz Kids"), continues the Music Box series, taking viewers to 1995, when a 21-year-old Alanis Morissette burst onto the music scene with the first single off her ground-breaking album, "Jagged Little Pill."

With a rawness and emotional honesty that resonated with millions, and despite a commercial landscape that preferred its rock stars to be male, she took radio and MTV by storm and the album went on to sell 33 million copies. Featuring an in-depth interview with Alanis, as well as never-before-seen archival material, JAGGED explores her beginnings as a young Canadian pop star, the rocky path she faced navigating the male-dominated music industry, and the glass ceiling she shattered on her journey to becoming the international icon and empowered artist she is today.

JAGGED debuts THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 18 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. It continues the MUSIC BOX documentary series created by Bill Simmons, which launched in July with "Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage." The weekly series will air on subsequent Thursdays at the same time and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Additional episodes will include "DMX: Don't Try To Understand," "Listening To Kenny G," "Mr. Saturday Night" and "Juice WRLD: Into The Abyss".

Watch the trailer here: