Israel's Academy Award Submission INCITEMENT Scores US Deal for WestEnd Films with Greenwich Entertainment

WestEnd Films has closed a US deal with Greenwich Entertainment for Israel's Academy Award submission Incitement, a film by award-winning writer-director Yaron Zilberman (critically acclaimed A Late Quartet with Philip Seymour Hoffman and Christopher Walken). The film recently had its world premiere at TIFF where it received rave reviews, followed by European and UK premieres at the Zurich Film Festival and the BFI London Film Festival.

Greenwich Entertainment will release the film in theatres on January 24th.

"Yaron Zilberman's Incitement is a wrenching and shocking dramatization of the power of inflammatory words spoken to vilify, incite and justify political murder in the name of religion and nationalism," says Greenwich co-MD Ed Arentz. "American audiences will not fail to draw parallels to our own toxic divides and be moved by the inexorable steps leading to the assassination that changed the direction of a nation away from a historic reconciliation."

Sharon Harel-Cohen and Maya Amsellem from WestEnd Films stated: "Incitement is an incredibly powerful and timely film and we're thrilled to be working with Ed Arentz and his team. Greenwich Entertainment has a strong track-record of bringing terrific films to US audiences and we cannot wait for the American public to discover ours."

A psychological thriller, Incitement chronicles the year leading to the assassination of Israel's prime minister Yitzhak Rabin in 1995. On the backdrop of Rabin's efforts to end once and for all the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the film is told through THE JOURNEY of the assassin, Yigal Amir. It examines all the forces that acted on him, from his personal quest to become a hero in the eyes of his peers, and the rejection he faces from his love interest, to the intense incitement of politicians and religious leaders. The film is a cautionary tale to what happens when leaders use politics of violence and hate.

Incitement was co-written by Ron Leshem (Euphoria, Academy Award-nominee Beaufort, The Gordin Cell) and Yaron Zilberman. Yehuda Nahari Halevi (Wedding Doll) stars as Yigal Amir, alongside Amitay Yaish Ben Ousilio (The Man in the Wall, Close to Home), Anat Ravnizky, Yoav Levi (Zero Dark Thirty), Dolev Ohana, Raanan Paz, Sivan Mast and Daniella Kertesz (World War Z).

The film is produced by David Silber (Lebanon, Beaufort, Junction 48, The Other Story, Baba Joon) for Metro Communications, Sharon Harel-Cohen (Gosford Park, Spider, The Company, Death and the Maiden) for WestEnd Films, Tamar Sela (A Late Quartet) for Opening Night Productions, Ruth Cats (Past Life) for Sunshine Films, Moshe Edery (Beaufort, Footnote, Lebanon, Lemon Tree) for United King Films, as well as Yaron Zilberman and Ron Leshem.

WestEnd is handling world sales and will screen the film to buyers at the AFM (Saturday 9th November at 9am at Arclight 2).





