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Idris Elba to Co-Direct and Star in Survival Thriller ABOVE THE BELOW

Three astronauts face a desperate race against time in the crushing ocean depths with oxygen running out.

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Idris Elba to Co-Direct and Star in Survival Thriller ABOVE THE BELOW

Idris Elba will co-direct and star in the survival thriller ABOVE THE BELOW, set for release in theaters on December 4, 2026.

When three astronauts survive a catastrophic fall from space, they become trapped in the crushing depths of the ocean with oxygen rapidly running out. Facing a race against time where every breath could be their last, they must make impossible choices about who will risk everything to reach the surface and who may be left behind. Idris Elba co-directs and stars in this survival-thriller alongside Caitlin Fitzgerald and Hero Fiennes Tiffin.

Film Details

Directed by: Idris Elba and Martin Owen

Written by: Elizabeth Morris, Matthew Mitchell, and Vicki Sargent

Created by: Martin Owen

Produced by: Gina Carter, Matt Williams

Cast: Idris Elba, Caitlin Fitzgerald, Hero Fiennes Tiffin

Genre: Suspense, Thriller

Runtime: 85 minutes

U.S. Release Date: December 4, 2026

Photo Credit: Paul Stephenson / Courtesy of Lionsgate


Photo Credit: Paul Stephenson / Courtesy of Lionsgate
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