Idris Elba to Co-Direct and Star in Survival Thriller ABOVE THE BELOW

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Idris Elba will co-direct and star in the survival thriller ABOVE THE BELOW, set for release in theaters on December 4, 2026.

When three astronauts survive a catastrophic fall from space, they become trapped in the crushing depths of the ocean with oxygen rapidly running out. Facing a race against time where every breath could be their last, they must make impossible choices about who will risk everything to reach the surface and who may be left behind. Idris Elba co-directs and stars in this survival-thriller alongside Caitlin Fitzgerald and Hero Fiennes Tiffin.

Film Details

Directed by: Idris Elba and Martin Owen

Written by: Elizabeth Morris, Matthew Mitchell, and Vicki Sargent

Created by: Martin Owen

Produced by: Gina Carter, Matt Williams

Cast: Idris Elba, Caitlin Fitzgerald, Hero Fiennes Tiffin

Genre: Suspense, Thriller

Runtime: 85 minutes

U.S. Release Date: December 4, 2026

Photo Credit: Paul Stephenson / Courtesy of Lionsgate



Photo Credit: Paul Stephenson / Courtesy of Lionsgate

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 08 Hrs 29 Min 02 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me