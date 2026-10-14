Idris Elba to Co-Direct and Star in Survival Thriller ABOVE THE BELOW
Three astronauts face a desperate race against time in the crushing ocean depths with oxygen running out.
Idris Elba will co-direct and star in the survival thriller ABOVE THE BELOW, set for release in theaters on December 4, 2026.
When three astronauts survive a catastrophic fall from space, they become trapped in the crushing depths of the ocean with oxygen rapidly running out. Facing a race against time where every breath could be their last, they must make impossible choices about who will risk everything to reach the surface and who may be left behind. Idris Elba co-directs and stars in this survival-thriller alongside Caitlin Fitzgerald and Hero Fiennes Tiffin.
Film Details
Directed by: Idris Elba and Martin Owen
Written by: Elizabeth Morris, Matthew Mitchell, and Vicki Sargent
Created by: Martin Owen
Produced by: Gina Carter, Matt Williams
Cast: Idris Elba, Caitlin Fitzgerald, Hero Fiennes Tiffin
Genre: Suspense, Thriller
Runtime: 85 minutes
U.S. Release Date: December 4, 2026
Photo Credit: Paul Stephenson / Courtesy of Lionsgate
Photo Credit: Paul Stephenson / Courtesy of Lionsgate
See more BroadwayWorld in Google
Our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers.
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...