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YOUNG SHERLOCK Season Two: Prime Video Announces New Cast

New additions join the ensemble as production moves forward on the streaming mystery series.

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YOUNG SHERLOCK Season Two: Prime Video Announces New Cast

The Mystery Deepens: Prime Video Announces Casting for Young Sherlock Season Two


The game continues to be afoot as PRIME VIDEO announces new additions to the cast of YOUNG SHERLOCK's upcoming second season. Olivia Williams (The Crown), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), SOPHIE SKELTON (Outlander), and Aidan Gillen (Peaky Blinders) will join the ensemble as series regulars for the sophomore season.


Plot details for the new characters are being kept tightly under wraps, but sources close to the production indicate the new additions will bring fresh dynamics to the Holmes family circle as the young detective continues to hone his craft.


'We are absolutely delighted to welcome this extraordinary group of actors to the world of Young Sherlock,' said a Prime Video spokesperson. 'Each of them brings an incredible depth of experience and talent, and we can't wait for audiences to see what they bring to the show.'


Additional casting announcements are expected in the coming weeks as the production ramps up ahead of filming.


ABOUT YOUNG SHERLOCK

From director GUY RITCHIE, Young Sherlock is an irreverent take on the literary character that charts the origin story of the world's greatest detective. The series stars HERO FIENNES TIFFIN as a young Sherlock Holmes. Through its first 28 days of release, Young Sherlock reached 45 million viewers and ranks among the top 10 Prime Original Seasons.


Press inquiries: press@primevideo-media.example.com

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Prime Video has announced new casting for the second season of YOUNG SHERLOCK, its mystery series following a young version of literature's famed detective. The streamer confirmed additions to the show's ensemble as the production advances toward its next installment.

Olivia Williams (The Crown), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), Sophie Skelton (Outlander), and Aidan Gillen (Peaky Blinders) will join the ensemble as series regulars for the sophomore season.

Plot details for the new characters are being kept tightly under wraps, but sources close to the production indicate the new additions will bring fresh dynamics to the Holmes family circle as the young detective continues to hone his craft.

'We are absolutely delighted to welcome this extraordinary group of actors to the world of Young Sherlock,' said a Prime Video spokesperson. 'Each of them brings an incredible depth of experience and talent, and we can't wait for audiences to see what they bring to the show.'

Additional casting announcements are expected in the coming weeks as the production ramps up ahead of filming.

About Young Sherlock

From director Guy Ritchie, Young Sherlock is an irreverent take on the literary character that charts the origin story of the world's greatest detective. The series stars Hero Fiennes Tiffin as a young Sherlock Holmes. Through its first 28 days of release, Young Sherlock reached 45 million viewers and ranks among the top 10 Prime Original Seasons.

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