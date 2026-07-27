CHILDREN OF BLOOD AND BONE to Share Behind-the-Scenes Look, Trailer

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A behind-the-scenes look at CHILDREN OF BLOOD AND BONE is set to arrive alongside a trailer, giving audiences an early glimpse at the upcoming adaptation.

The CHILDREN OF BLOOD AND BONE trailer is set to drop tomorrow at 6AM PT / 9AM ET.

WATCH FEATURETTE HERE:

CHILDREN OF BLOOD AND BONE is only in theatres, Dolby Cinema, Premium Large Formats and IMAX January 15, 2027.

Paramount Pictures Presents

In Association with Domain Entertainment and 2.0 Entertainment

A Temple Hill / Sunswept Entertainment Production

A Gina Prince-Bythewood Film

'CHILDREN OF BLOOD AND BONE'

Executive Producers

Jeff Waxman, Jennifer Madeloff, Tomi Adeyemi, Reggie Rock Bythewood, Marty Bowen, Pete Chiappetta, Anthony Tittanegro, Andrew Lary, Sophie Cassidy, Zack Conroy

Produced by

Wyck Godfrey, John Fischer, Isaac Klausner, Karen Rosenfelt, Matt Jackson

Based on the Novel by

Tomi Adeyemi

Screenplay by

Gina Prince-Bythewood and Tomi Adeyemi

Directed by

Gina Prince-Bythewood

Cast

Thuso Mbedu, Damson Idris, Amandla Stenberg, Tosin Cole, featuring Cynthia Erivo, Lashana Lynch, Zackary Momoh, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Chiwetel Ejiofor as KING Saran, Regina KING as Queen Nehanda, with Idris Elba and Viola Davis. Also starring, Saniyya Sidney, Diaana Babnicova, Bukky Bakray, Ayra Starr, Shamz Garuba, Kola Bodunde, Pamilerin Afolake Ayodeji, Tèmítópé Fágbénlé

Synopsis

In the epic fantasy world of Orïsha, a young woman goes on a quest to reclaim the magic that was violently stolen from her people. She and her brother ally with the daughter and son of the KING to fight back against his brutal rule. Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, CHILDREN OF BLOOD AND BONE features a stellar cast including Thuso Mbedu, Damson Idris, Amandla Stenberg, Tosin Cole, featuring Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo, Lashana Lynch, Zackary Momoh, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Academy Award nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor, Academy Award winner Regina King, with Idris Elba and Academy Award winner Viola Davis.

CREDITS ARE NOT FINAL AND ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

THIS FILM HAS NOT YET BEEN RATED

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