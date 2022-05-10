Iconic Events To Kick Off Pride Month With Nationwide Screenings Of THE ADVENTURES OF PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT

Iconic Events Releasing, the fastest-growing name in event cinema, announced TODAY that it is kicking off Pride Month with a special nationwide rerelease of MGM's classic film The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.

Screenings will take place in select theaters nationwide on Thursday, June 2. Moviegoers can find locations and showtimes at priscillamovieintheaters.com.

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert stars Terence Stamp, Hugo Weaving, and Guy Pearce as a trio of performers who take their drag show on the road to perform at a small -town casino in the middle of the Australian desert, and for a host of locals throughout the rural Outback. With over-the-top costumes and fabulous soundtrack of camp classics including Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive" and ABBA's "Mamma Mia," Priscilla is a hilarious, vivacious comedy that celebrates community. Written and directed by Stephan Elliott, the joyous film became a surprise blockbuster in 1994, introducing LGBT themes to a mainstream audience; it has gone on to become a landmark in LGBT cinema.

"The exuberant spirit of Priscilla - to let your flag fly with pride for who you are - was the right message for this groundbreaking Oscar- winning film and it resonates TODAY now more than ever," says Steve Bunnell, Iconic Events' CEO. "We're thrilled to be partnering with our friends at MGM and Park Circus to ring in Pride Month with a hugely fun, celebratory fan favorite that truly pops on the big screen and will leave you singing and dancing with pride in the aisles."

For the film's legendary costumes, Lizzy Gardiner and Tim Chappel were honored with the Oscar for Best Costume Design - an award that Gardiner memorably accepted in a dress she made out of 254 American Express Gold cards, which she had originally designed for the film. The dress, along with the film's other legendary costumes, was later auctioned to benefit AmfAR, the Foundation for AIDS Research, and now resides in the National Gallery of Victoria.

A fast-growing name in event cinema, Iconic Events Releasing brings live and filmed entertainment of all types to movie theatres as special limited engagement events, so that fans can watch their favorites on the big screen. Programming includes live pay-per-view sports, e-sports competitions, anime, music and comedy events, award-winning television specials, Broadway productions, exciting holiday specials, family events, live events for album releases, rock concerts, and music docs that celebrate diversity. Iconic's theatre network represents some of the country's preeminent cinemas offering enhanced guest experiences, high-quality food & beverage service, and reserved seating to ensure families can enjoy a night out at their local movie theatre. The company recently has enjoyed significant successes with "jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy," "Bo Burnham: Inside," "David Byrne's American Utopia," UFC fights, and WWE SummerSlam, and upcoming has a varied slate, including theatrical events celebrating the 25th anniversary of "Selena" and the North American premiere of the anime film "Ryoma! The Prince of Tennis" as part of AX Cinema Nights Presents in a partnership with the Anime Expo.