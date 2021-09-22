IT'S WHAT SHE WOULD HAVE WANTED Joins Lineup at 17th Annual Hollyshorts Film Festival

"It's What She Would Have Wanted", a short film directed by Nate Trinrud, has joined the select group of films competing at the 17th Annual HollyShorts Film Festival Sep. 23-Oct. 1 at Hollywood's Famed TCL Chinese Theatres.

The contemporary dramedy centers around Maggie (Marie Selma), who welcomes four of her oldest friends back home after the unexpected death of one of their circle. She convinces them to fulfill a childhood pact to destroy all evidence of their friend's most embarrassing secrets. Their plan proves less than fool proof when long-buried resentments begin to rise, and the group realizes Maggie is dealing with more than the loss of a friend.

Selma also wrote the original pilot script; Desiree Staples (who also served as Executive Producer), Kimia Behpoornia, Suzanne Turner, Lindsay Chambers and Chris Lee round out the ensemble cast.

It's What She Would Have Wanted" will screen on Tuesday, September 28th at 2:30PM, at the TCL Chinese Theatres in Hollywood. Ticket information can be found at https://hollyshorts2021.eventive.org/ . It will screen at Noho Cinefest on Monday, October 4th at 8PM at the Laemmle Noho 7, as part of Shorts Session 6. Tickets can be purchased at: NHCF - Shorts Session 6 - Laemmle.com.

