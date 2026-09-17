INTO THE DEEP BLUE Now Available in Paperback
The young adult novel will arrive on screen starring Damian Hardung and Sara Waisglass.
Jennifer E. Archer's Into the Deep Blue is now available in paperback.
Into the Deep Blue is headed for the big screen as a major motion picture, starring Damian Hardung (Maxton Hall) and Sara Waisglass (Ginny & Georgia).
The audiobook, narrated by Arielle DeLisle and Mark Sanderlin, reached #1 Best Seller on Amazon in the 'Coming of Age Fiction for Teens' category. Both the eBook and hardcover editions have consistently held a spot in the Top 50 for 'Teen & Young Adult Coming of Age Fiction.'
Into the Deep Blue is now available for purchase at bookstores or online retailers, and a sample chapter is featured on Cosmopolitan.
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