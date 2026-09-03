MAXTON HALL – THE WORLD BETWEEN US Season Three Teaser to Debut on Prime Video

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Prime Video announced that the third and final season of Maxton Hall – The World Between Us will premiere on December 9, 2026. The teaser trailer was released today, giving fans a first look into the gripping story of Ruby (Harriet Herbig-Matten) and James (Damian Hardung). The Original Series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world.

Maxton Hall – The World Between Us is the most successful scripted international Original Series in Prime Video's history. The second season hit the number one spot in 42 key markets including the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Australia, Italy, Spain and Canada.

Ruby has been suspended from Maxton Hall College. Her dream of going to Oxford is slipping away, but she refuses to give up. Together with James, they fight to prove her innocence. The closer they get to the truth, the more it threatens to tear everything apart. Friendships are tested and secrets they never expected come to light. In the end, they must decide – is love enough?

Alongside Harriet Herbig-Matten and Damian Hardung, the cast includes Sonja Weißer as Lydia, Eidin Jalali as Graham, Ben Felipe as Cyril, Fedja van Huêt as Mortimer, Runa Greiner as Ember, Justus Riesner as Alistair, Govinda Gabriel as Kesh, Andrea Guo as Lin, Frederic Balonier as Kieran, Eli Riccardi as Elaine and Dagny Dewath as Ophelia.

The third season of Maxton Hall – The World Between Us is directed by Martin Schreier, with Executive Producers Markus Brunnemann, Eike Adler, and Ceylan Yildirim, who is also the head writer of the series. Sandra Stöckmann serves as head writer for the third season alongside Yildirim, with additional writers Catharina Junk, Marlene Melchior and Aylin Kockler. Valentin Debler returns as producer. The series is supported by the German Motion Picture Fund (GMPF).

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