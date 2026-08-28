CREW GIRL Stars Attend Netflix Special Screening Event in Toronto

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Netflix hosted a special preview screening of CREW GIRL at the TIFF Lightbox on Thursday, August 27, with the red carpet and after party taking place at The Amsterdam Brewhouse in Toronto.

Guests travelled in an Easton Prep school bus to the after party, where they were immersed into the world of Eagle's Cove – the warm wooden interiors, nautical accents, and pennant flags gave partygoers the experience of an east-coast prep school rower entering the clubhouse for the first time.

Cast and creatives in attendance included Showrunner and Executive Producer Vivian Lin, along with cast Miku Martineau, Sam Braun, Kyle Clark, Sage Linder, Riley Davis, Jarrett Carlington, Olga Petsa, and cast members from BET, Finding Her Edge, and Ginny & Georgia.

Crew Girl premieres globally on Netflix Thursday, September 10th.

About Crew Girl

Launch date: September 10, 2026

Synopsis: Sixteen-year-old Teagan Tao (Miku Martineau) was a rising star in single sculls rowing until a family scandal capsized her future. Forced to relocate with her mom (Jessica Paré) to the East Coast, Teagan starts over at the prestigious Easton Prep, where she's not just an outcast but stuck aground - there's no girls' rowing team. Her only way to the water is to take the helm of the school's notoriously dysfunctional boys' varsity crew as their coxswain.

Thrust into a world of old money and brutal competition, Teagan must find a way to lead a team that doesn't want her and somehow bring them together. As she juggles her own rowing ambitions, the demands of the boys' crew, and her family's escalating complications, she also finds herself unexpectedly caught in the orbit of the team's two most competitive rivals: the arrogant team captain, Josh Regis (Sam Braun), and the quiet but intensely driven underdog, Cam Dillinger (Kyle Clark).

Creator/Showrunner/Executive Producer: Vivian Lin

Developed by: Vivian Lin & Morwyn Brebner

Executive Producers: Jeff Norton, Lindsay Macadam, Hillary Zwick Turner, Tony Chung, Lori Massini, Vivian Lin

For Blue Ant Studios: Matthew Hornburg, Mark J.W. Bishop, Jennifer McCarron, Donna Luke, Michael MacMillan

Producers: Jason Fischer & Lindsay Macadam

Cast: Miku Martineau (Bet, Kate, Star Trek: Section 31) as Teagan Tao, Jessica Paré (Seal Team, Mad Men) as Ella Tao-Emerson, Sam Braun (The Marshmallow Experiment, Time Cut, Bad Genius) as Josh Regis, Kyle Clark (Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between, The Baby-Sitter's Club, Riverdale) as Cam Dillinger, Thomas Cadrot (Scream, So Help Me Todd, Family Law) as Coach Matt Hayden.

Format: 8 episodes x 44 minutes, Drama

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