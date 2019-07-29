INSP Sets Premiere Date for Cowboy Competition Series Hosted by Trace Adkins

General entertainment network INSP, the leader in Western & Western-adjacent programming, has set a premiere date for THE COWBOY competition series, Ultimate Cowboy Showdown. Hosted by award-winning country music icon, Trace Adkins, the six-night event premieres on Monday, October 14th at 9PM ET. Craig Miller, VP of Original Programming & Development for INSP, made the announcement.

"The debut of Ultimate Cowboy Showdown ushers in the next phase in INSP's programming strategy," said Miller. "As a network with a proven track record of rating success with Western-themed programming, adding a competition series, featuring cowboys, to our slate is a natural progression. In Ultimate Cowboy Showdown, viewers will watch as these participants are pushed to the limit in a relentless series of tough and demanding challenges for the chance to win a life-changing prize package. "

Miller continued, "And Trace Adkins is the perfect host to wrangle a bunch of tough cowboys. Not only is Trace an accomplished musician, with more than 11M albums to his credit, but he is a ranch owner with a deep respect for the day-to-day grind of a cowboy and the sacrifice it takes to live that life."

In Ultimate Cowboy Showdown, 12 cowboys (men and women) from across the country will compete for the ultimate cowboy prize - a herd of cattle they can raise and take to market. As the competition will air on INSP, over the course of six nights, viewers will watch the strong-willed cowboys undergo a series of grueling physical and mental challenges that will test them individually and as teams. Chock full of explosive drama, and lots of ego, the last cowboy standing will walk away with a prize package that includes the herd, the coveted Ultimate Cowboy Showdown belt-buckle, and a lifetime of bragging rights.

Ultimate Cowboy Showdown airs exclusively on insp the week of Monday, October 14th through Friday, October 18th at 9PM ET. The competition concludes with the final showdown on Sunday, October 20th at 9PM ET.





