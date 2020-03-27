IMPRACTICAL JOKERS: THE MOVIE Gets Early Digital Release

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment is bringing the pranks into homes this April Fool's Day with the early digital release of Impractical Jokers: The Movie on April 1, 2020, only five weeks after its successful theatrical debut. The film, an extension of the wildly successful IMPRACTICAL JOKERS series, was directed by Chris Henchy (Daddy's Home, "Eastbound & Down"). A truTV original production and produced by Funny Or Die, Impractical Jokers: The Movie carries a suggested retail price of $19.99 for the Digital ($24.99 in Canada) and is rated PG-13.

"Impractical Jokers raised the stakes bringing their hijinks to the big screen and we couldn't be more proud of their impressive box office debut," said Brett Weitz, General Manager for TNT, TBS, & truTV. "The unwavering support of their fans prove that this comedy franchise continues to provide endless laughs and entertainment that we are pleased to bring into homes."

"Impractical Jokers first premiered on truTV to much fanfare in December 2011 and quickly became a hit, especially among young adults," said Mary Ellen Thomas, WBHE Senior Vice President, Originals, Animation & Family Marketing. "The power of the loyal fanbase has proven the sky's the limit for this comedy franchise, and we are eager to bring home the laughter and antics of their first feature film for the whole family to enjoy."

"For all our wonderful fans who've been requesting, we're happy to announce that Impractical Jokers: The Movie will be available in your homes to watch digitally on April 1st", said The Tenderloins. "Hoping we can provide some laughs to families and friends at a time when we can all surely use some."

Impractical Jokers: The Movie stars James "Murr" Murray, Brian "Q" Quinn, Joe Gatto, and Sal Vulvano, also known as the comedy troupe The Tenderloins, playing themselves in a fictional story of a humiliating high school mishap from the early nineties. Featuring appearances from Paula Abdul, Jaden Smith, and Joey Fatone, the movie combines the fictional narrative with real life footage of over-the-top punishments and callbacks to classic moments from the series. Once the IMPRACTICAL JOKERS hit the road, they compete in hidden camera challenges for the chance to turn back the clock and find redemption.

Impractical Jokers: The Movie is produced by Gatto, Murray, Quinn, Vulcano, Henchy, and Funny Or Die's Jim Ziegler and Buddy Enright. Executive producers include Jack Rovner and Funny Or Die's Mike Farah and Joe Farrell. The IMPRACTICAL JOKERS series has aired eight seasons with over 200 episodes to date and remains a top three original cable comedy series with ratings that continue to grow. New episodes of IMPRACTICAL JOKERS keep truTV in the top 10 ranking among cable networks in primetime.





