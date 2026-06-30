LE SSERAFIM Joins Lineup for 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival

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K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM has joined the lineup for the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival presented by Capital One, taking place on Friday, Sept. 18 and Saturday, Sept. 19 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Tickets are available now at AXS.com.

This year, the two-day lineup for the iHeartRadio Music Festival presented by Capital One will feature performances by BTS, Benson Boone, Cardi B, Goo Goo Dolls, Kenny Chesney, Lainey Wilson, LE SSERAFIM, Major Lazer, Muse, Snoop Dogg, Weezer and Zara Larsson, with more to be announced. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the iHeartRadio Music Festival will once again include collaborations and surprise performances.

Each night, the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival presented by Capital One will broadcast live for fans via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets. Disney+ and Hulu will livestream all of the performances for subscribers.

In addition, throughout a summer-long on-air and online promotion, iHeartMedia station listeners across the country will have chances to win exclusive trips to Las Vegas, where they will join thousands of other dedicated music fans to experience the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival.

The iHeartRadio Music Festival is executive produced by John Sykes, Tom Poleman and Bart Peters from iHeartMedia and Diversified Production Services (DPS). iHeartMedia will also executive produce the livestream.

Photo Courtesy: SOURCE MUSIC

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