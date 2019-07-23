IFC, Mad Decent Partner to Release Songs from SHERMAN'S SHOWCASE

IFC announced today that the network has partnered with Mad Decent to drop the official soundtrack for its upcoming variety sketch series Sherman's Showcase, premiering Wednesday, July 31st at 10pm ET/PT. Sherman's Showcase (Original Soundtrack), featuring full-length versions of the songs from the series, is set for digital release on August 9 via Mad Decent, the Los Angeles-based record label founded by Thomas Wesley Pentz, better known as Diplo. The soundtrack will also be available on vinyl later this summer.

First song on the dock-et to be released is 1979 hit "Marina del Rey (Let's Spend the Day)," a "big ass boat rock" song by band Skip & Bates, the kings of AM Gold and yacht rock, who are portrayed by comedians Kenny and Keith Lucas. Featured in the premiere episode of Sherman's Showcase, "Marina del Rey" was written by the show's creators, executive producers, writers and stars - Bashir Salahuddin (GLOW, Snatched, South Side) and Diallo Riddle (Marlon, Rise, South Side) - and produced by The Knocks' James Patterson and Benjamin Ruttner.

"'Marina del Rey' is an earworm," says Riddle. "It captures the vibe of summer barbecues, boat parties, and lounging on the beach, but most importantly it gives one of Los Angeles' most slept-on neighborhoods an anthem. A smooth anthem. Let's spend the day there indeed."

Each episode of Sherman's Showcase is hosted by Sherman McDaniels (Salahuddin) as he takes viewers through time via music and comedy drawn from the 40-year library of a legendary (but fictional) musical variety show, drawing inspiration from Solid Gold, Soul Train and Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In. Whether it's a questionably-attired funk super group in the 1970s, an up-and-coming MC in the 1980s or an R&B diva from the 1990s, Sherman's Showcase has it all: music, comedy, gameshow segments, political roundtables, commercial parodies, breakout hits destined to climb the charts, a dancing robot and a legendary host who's been there from the beginning.

An incredible line-up of guest stars this season includes (alphabetically):

Andrew "King Bach" Bachelor

Natasha Bedingfield

Emmy®-, GRAMMY®- and Oscar®-winner Common

Morris Day

Emmy®-winner Tiffany Haddish

Lil Rel Howery

Emmy®-, GRAMMY®-, Oscar®- and Tony®-winner Quincy Jones

Emmy®-winner Mike Judge

Kenny and Keith Lucas

Emmy®-, GRAMMY®-, Oscar®- and Tony®-winner John Legend

Nigel Lythgoe

Curt Menefee

Vic Mensa

Tawny Newsome

GRAMMY®-winner Ne-Yo

Ray Parker, Jr.

Mario Van Peebles

Damon Wayans, Jr.

Marlon Wayans

Bresha Webb

Riddle and Salahuddin serve as executive producers on Sherman's Showcase along with John Legend, Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorius through their Get Lifted Film Co. (Underground, Jesus Christ Superstar) and Frank Scherma and Jim Bouvet of RadicalMedia (Stan Against Evil, Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes).





