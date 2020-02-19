ID Examines Questionable Courtroom Convictions in REASONABLE DOUBT

As claims of innocence ring in prison cells across America, families of prisoners can be tormented by the questionable guilt of their loved ones. Driven by a desire to get to the truth, retired homicide detective Chris Anderson and criminal defense attorney Fatima Silva team up once again for a third season of REASONABLE DOUBT to help families who are convinced that their loved ones were wrongfully convicted of murder. With their parallel expertise of the law, Chris Anderson and Fatima Silva know that the system doesn't always get it right. Each episode of REASONABLE DOUBT begins with the loved ones of the convicted presenting evidence of their innocence. Anderson and Silva then set out on the intense process of re-examining a murder case, poring over evidence, interviewing witnesses and consulting experts previously overlooked by police or barred by the court. Each episode culminates with the gut-wrenching reveal to THE FAMILY that either brings hope for an appeal, or clarity to accept the guilty verdict. With 10 powerful episodes examining whether justice was served, season three of REASONABLE DOUBT returns to Investigation Discovery on Tuesday, March 3 at 10/9c.

"I believe in the integrity of the judicial system, and I believe it should work for everyone," said co-host Chris Anderson. "I have zero sympathy for those who seek to victimize the innocent, nor those who rip away at the fibers of true justice, which is why the work that we do on REASONABLE DOUBT is so important."

"Our mission is clear: either justice for the prisoner or justice for the family," said co-host, Fatima Silva. "These families have endured years of unanswered questions. This case has never been closed for them. We are here to bring them answers, sometimes they may not like them, but truth can be powerful closure.

When Kathy Middleton died from a gunshot in her own home, police had three options: it was an accident, suicide, or her husband, Ken, killed her. After a bizarre alibi where Ken claims he was polishing a gun and passed out only to awaken to find his wife dead with a gunshot wound, the police decide on option three. Ken is now serving life in prison, but his son and grandson are convinced that he was wrongfully convicted. In the season three premiere of REASONABLE DOUBT, airing on March 3 at 10/9c, Chris and Fatima set out to investigate their leads to see if they can offer hope to Ken's family that he will ever walk through their door as a free man.

Other cases investigated this season include: the case of Celeste Beard, who didn't pull the trigger on her husband, but who is locked up FOR LIFE for being the mastermind behind it all; Michael Crump, a small-time drug dealer whose family insists isn't capable of the murder for which he was put away; hero or cold-blooded murderer Claude Garrett, who claims he was trying to rescue his girlfriend from a fire, but a jury convicted him of setting it with a motive for murder; Tracy Lee Fortson, whose family claims she was framed for the murder of her boyfriend who was shot, stabbed, and encased in 800 pounds of cement; Mike Johnson who was convicted of killing his ex and her unborn baby with a pipe bomb when she opened a package at her door; and more.





