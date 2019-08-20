ID Announces New Series THE MURDER TAPES

It all starts with a 911 call. Police direct officers to the scene; body cams are activated, and dashboard video is engaged. Roll tape. Police encounter the crime scene in its entirety and record every corner, but they need more information. Suspects are taken to interrogation rooms, witnesses share their impressions, and family members' reactions are recorded. Law enforcement narrow in on an answer to the crime, and they know they have one tool to thank. In these cases, memories may be fallible, but the tapes are forever. THE MURDER TAPES premieres on Wednesday, August 28th at 10/9ct, only on Investigation Discovery.

"In this show we are taking the notion of viewer-immersion to a whole new level," says Henry Schleiff, Group President of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, AMERICAN HEROES CHANNEL and Destination America. "By using various forms of raw, in-your-face footage, this series shows the critical role that actual recordings play in law enforcement's heart-pounding quest to capture a killer, with each tape bringing the viewer at home into the very center of the story."

THE MURDER TAPES use every conceivable form of taped footage involved in a homicide case, sharing up-close perspectives from those at the scene and showing the aftermath of a murder in in a raw and unfiltered form. Viewers see and hear it all, from the initial crime scene investigations via body cam, to home security tapes, to THE INTERROGATION ROOM footage that reveals heart-pounding confessionals. The tapes capture the reactions from loved ones and families in real time, record investigators' first impressions of the scene, and show exactly how theories begin to arise. Evidence accumulates and emotions surge, but the tapes keep rolling. Investigators know it takes time to find all the footage they need, but the revelations are worth the effort. In this series, real tapes are woven in with present-day interviews from friends, family and law enforcement directly involved in the case. Viewers see the case at its beginning and follow it to the end, proving that when the tapes roll, the truth emerges.

Upcoming episodes of THE MURDER TAPES will include:

ALBUQUERQUE AMBUSH - airs on Wednesday, August 28th at 10/9 PM CT

Location: Albuquerque, New Mexico

In Albuquerque, NM, loving father and former firefighter Don Fluitt is found dead inside his home with no suspect in sight. Fluitt's body is found by coworkers who went to check on him when he didn't show up for work, and body camera footage captures the crucial moments after his remains are discovered. Investigators are left to figure out the motive behind his killing, working through a list of possible suspects, which include Don's family, landlord, and his ex-wife's new husband. Police make progress when they discover a chilling surveillance video that captures the killer on camera, but is it enough to solve this heinous crime?

SCENE OF THE CRIME - airs on Wednesday, September 4th at 10/9 PM CT

Location: Bellaire, Ohio

One Sunday afternoon in Bellaire, Ohio, Cheri and David Kinney were visiting their friend, Brad McGarry, when they discover him shot in the head, execution style. Law enforcement arrive on the scene and immediately begin to hypothesize possible motives behind the murder: a robbery gone wrong, a hate crime, or lover's quarrel. As they try to narrow down their leads, detectives interview Brad's family, friends, and acquaintances. Each interview slowly reveals more pieces of the puzzle, leading directly to a caught-on-camera confession.

JANE DOE - airs on Wednesday, September 11th at 10/9 PM CT

Location: Port New Richey, Florida

A mysterious body is discovered in the woods near a mobile home park in Port New Richey, Florida. After some process of elimination and discovery of evidence, the body is identified as Judy Therianos. Investigators at Pasco County Sheriff's Office make a break in the case after uncovering surveillance footage from a liquor store, where Therianos and an unknown male are seen together. This unknown male quickly becomes the prime suspect, but as the detectives continue their investigation, three people come forward and disclose information that leads to an arrest.

FRENZY - airs on Wednesday, September 18th at 10/9 PM CT

Location: Pasco County, Florida

Retired Pasco County Pastor and avid coin collector, Billy Shuler, was reported missing by his wife after he went out one morning to meet with a prospective client and never returned home. A search is immediately ordered, and detectives find Schuler's abandoned van in an industrial parking lot, wherein the van's GPS system leads to body. But even though progress was being made, the case went cold. After a year, police find an unlikely connection between several bank robberies and Shuler's murder, leading to the final conclusion of the case.

DON'T GO IN THERE - airs on Wednesday, September 25th at 10/9 PM CT

Location: Dubuqe, Iowa

Beverly Puccio is found murdered in her home, and her ex-boyfriend is pegged as the culprit. He displays odd behavior when police arrive to investigate, leaving them to question the true identity of her murderer. Bodycam video, original audio, and interrogation room footage show detectives swiftly piecing together the last night of Beverly's life. They track her encounter with a mysterious stranger at a bar, their flirtatious time together, and their cab ride toward her home. Detectives also discover additional clues that lead them to the identity of the mystery man, but conflicting evidence makes it hard to pinpoint the murderer.

I DID IT - airs on Wednesday, October 2nd at 10/9 PM CT

Location: Dubuqe, Iowa

Michelle Kinney is a free-spirited, trusting and generous mother of two boys in the town of Dubuque, Iowa, who is loved by the entire town. When her battered and bloody body is discovered in her apartment, the community is left numb with shock. Investigators discover that Michelle often took in people who were going through tough times and needed a place to stay for a few nights. This leads them to question if her generous spirit contributed to her death. And what detectives unearth staggers citizens, friends and family alike.





