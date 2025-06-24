I DON'T UNDERSTAND YOU, Starring Andrew Rannells, Now Available on Digital

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



I Don't Understand You, the new comedy film starring Andrew Rannells and Nick Kroll, is now available on digital platforms. Viewers can rent or purchase the film on Apple TV, Fandango At Home, and Prime Video.

I Don't Understand You follows Dom (Nick Kroll) and Cole (Andrew Rannells), a couple on the verge of adopting a baby, as they embark on an Italian vacation — the perfect opportunity to reconnect before the new addition arrives. Everything is picture-perfect, the epitome of a European babymoon, when things begin to spiral out of control. Lost on the way to dinner, their car gets stuck in a ditch, leaving them stranded in rural nowhere during a torrential downpour.

These two Americans, who are used to being catered to, are now in a foreign land with no cell service, zero comprehension of the Italian language, and, as fear takes over, escalating turmoil that could explode at any moment. The movie also stars Morgan Spector (The Gilded Age), Nunzia Schiano, Eleanora Romandini, Paolo Romano, and Amanda Seyfried.

Watch the trailer below:

