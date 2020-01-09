Hulu to Debut UTOPIA FALLS on February 14

Imagine a world with no past - only a future. Without a history, we are all equal... or are we? Hulu, in partnership with Sonar Entertainment, announced today the premiere of original teen sci-fi drama Utopia Falls. Infused with music and dance, all 10 one-hour episodes of the Hulu Original series hit the streaming service on February 14.

Set in the not-too-distant future, amidst the charred ruins of Earth, Utopia Falls follows a group of teens chosen to compete in the prestigious Exemplar performing arts competition in the seemingly idyllic colony of New Babyl. When they stumble upon a hidden archive of cultural relics, they are forced to question everything they have been taught, ultimately using the power of music to ignite change and expose the truth. Showcasing a variety of musical genres and dance styles (Hip Hop, Pop, Latin, House, Classical, Indigenous, among others), and featuring themes of afrofuturism, youth activism, and eco-awareness, Utopia Falls is the first ever performance based sci-fi series for culturally diverse and socially and politically minded young audiences.

The series stars emerging young actors Robyn Alomar (Riot Girls), Akiel Julien (American Gods), Robbie Graham-Kuntz (Full Out), Phillip Lewitski (Supernatural), Humberly Gonzalez (Orphan Black), Devyn Nekoda (Degrassi: The Next Generation) and Mickeey Nguyen (Make It Pop). Also joining the cast are Kate Drummond (Wynonna Earp), Jeff Teravainen (Dark Matter), Huse Madhavji (Saving Hope) and Dwain Murphy (The Strain), and hip hop icon Snoop Dogg as THE VOICE of the Archive.

The acclaimed team of creatives behind the scenes include Showrunner Joseph Mallozzi (Syfy's Dark Matter, Stargate franchise) and Creator/Director R.T. Thorne (NBC's Blindspot, Hulu's Find Me in Paris) who serve as Executive Producers; Boi-1da, renowned music producer (Drake, Rihanna, Eminem, Jay-Z, Nicki Minaj, Kendrick Lamar), has been tapped as the show's Executive Music Producer; and choreographer Tanisha Scott, three-time MTV VMA-nominated choreographer (Cardi B, Rihanna, Sean Paul), rounds out the team.



Utopia Falls is executive produced by Andrea Gorfolova and Ashley Rite for Sonar Entertainment.

All episodes of Utopia Falls will also be available to stream on the CBC Gem streaming service in Canada beginning February 14.





