Hulu Lands WEWORK Documentary

Ross Dinerstein's Campfire (Jiro Dreams of Sushi, Silicon Cowboys), part of Wheelhouse Entertainment, Forbes Entertainment and Olive Hill Media will produce the feature length documentary chronicling the meteoric rise and fall of WeWork and the shared workspace company's founder and former CEO Adam Neumann exclusively for Hulu. The documentary will be based on Forbes' comprehensive reporting of WeWork's bizarre descent from revered unicorn company and Wall Street darling to one of the most controversial tech startups in existence.

Academy Award-nominee Jed Rothstein (2017's The China Hustle; lauded short Killing in the Name; Netflix's The Innocence Files) will direct.

"It's been fascinating to follow Forbes' coverage of WeWork's dazzling start as the poster startup of THE UNICORN Era to its dizzying descent to one of the most controversial tech startups in history," said Belisa Balaban, VP Documentaries, Hulu. "By bringing this captivating story and expert reporting to life, Hulu continues to elevate powerful and relevant stories about the human experience and expand its slate of original documentaries including award-winning Fyre Fraud, Minding The Gap, Ask Dr. Ruth and Hillary."

Added Campfire CEO Ross Dinerstein, "Jed and the team are crafting a compelling film that offers deep access and perspective on one of the more bombastic startups in recent memory. We're delighted to be releasing this project with Hulu and to join their impressive roster of original documentaries."

"I came to this story thinking it was all about finance. But I learned it was really about community--those that build it and those that betray it. Being able to dive into this story with Campfire, Olive Hill, Forbes and Hulu has allowed us to explore all of its dimensions," said Jed Rothstein.

Production on the untitled "WeWork" Hulu Original documentary is close to being complete.

Dinerstein is producing the film, with Campfire's Rebecca Evans and Ross Girard serving as executive producers. Travis Collins, Kyle Kramer and Randall Lane are executive producing for Forbes Entertainment, and Tim Lee and Michael Cho will executive produce for Olive Hill Media. CAA Media Finance and WME represent the film jointly. Rothstein is represented by UTA.

The documentary, which also marks Forbes Entertainment's first foray into feature film, will unravel how Neumann led WeWork to its peak valuation of $47 billion, and the ensuing tumultuous series of events - allegations of financial self-dealings and erratic behavior - that led to the implosion of the company's IPO and Neumann stepping down as CEO.

The untitled "WeWork" documentary is slated to debut in 2021 on Hulu.

