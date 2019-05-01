Hulu Expands Partnership with Marvel for Two New Series, GHOST RIDER and HELSTROM

Today, during the Hulu '19 Presentation at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, executives took the stage to reveal the company's continued rapid growth, announce original programming and exclusive talent deals that expand Hulu's content offering, and unveil new brand initiatives, advertising products and user experience enhancements that bolster its goal of becoming the #1 choice for TV, in and out of the home.

The Spirits of Vengeance are coming! In an expanded partnership, Marvel Television will bring two new live-action series to Hulu from a unique corner of the Marvel universe. The iconic adventures into fear properties, Marvel's Ghost Rider and Marvel's Helstrom are slated to debut on Hulu in 2020.

Marvel's Ghost Rider, also known as Robbie Reyes, is a quintessential antihero, consumed by hellfire and supernaturally bound to a demon. Reyes lives on the Texas/Mexico border and when he unleashes the Rider, Robbie brings vengeance for the innocents he encounters, but struggles to control the power he wields. Marvel's Ghost Rider is executive produced by Ingrid Escajeda, who will serve as showrunner, Paul Zbyszewski and Marvel's Jeph Loeb.

Daimon and Ana Helstrom are THE SON and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer in Marvel's Helstrom. The siblings have a complicated dynamic as they track down the terrorizing worst of humanity -- each with their attitude and skills. Marvel's Helstrom is executive produced by Paul Zbyszewski, who will serve as showrunner and Marvel's Jeph Loeb.

Both series are co-productions with Marvel Television and ABC Signature Studios and join the upcoming season three of Marvel's Runaways and recently announced adult animated series based on the popular Marvel Television characters including Marvel's M.O.D.O.K, Marvel's Hit-Monkey, Marvel's Tigra & Dazzler Show and Marvel's Howard The Duck, which will culminate in a special event, Marvel's The Offenders.





