Hulu Acquires U.S. Rights to Ilana Glazer Starrer FALSE POSITIVE

FALSE POSITIVE marks John Lee and Ilana Glazer's feature film co-writing debut.

The film stars Ilana Glazer, Justin Theroux, Gretchen Mol, Sophia Bush, Josh Hamilton and Pierce Brosnan.

After several attempts of trying and failing to get pregnant, Lucy (Glazer) and Adrian (Theroux) finally find their dream fertility doctor in the illustrious Dr. Hindle (Brosnan). But after becoming pregnant with a healthy baby girl, Lucy begins to notice something sinister through Hindle's gleaming charm, and she sets out to uncover the unsettling truth about him, and her own "birth story." As if getting pregnant weren't complicated enough...

The film was directed by John Lee.

FALSE POSITIVE continues the partnership between Hulu and A24, following the season three renewal of Ramy Youssef's Golden Globe-winning series Ramy.