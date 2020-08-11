Hulu Acquires Rights to Aneesh Chaganty's RUN Starring Sarah Paulson

Run is the first major thriller since the 1940s starring a wheelchair user.

Hulu has acquired the domestic rights to Aneesh Chaganty's thriller Run from Lionsgate. Run is a classic, streamlined, old-school Hollywood thriller.

Run joins Hulu's growing slate of Original films including Palm Springs, which was Hulu's most-watched movie premiere ever, Big Time Adolescence and the upcoming The Binge.

"We're super excited audiences will get to stream RUN on Hulu, a platform that's really committed to giving the movie the same, big splash that was always intended for it. Plus, the film is about a girl who's been quarantined at home her whole life; watching it the same way should be a fitting experience in 2020." - Aneesh Chaganty

The film stars Emmy, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award winner Sarah Paulson and introduces newcomer Kiera Allen.

They say you can never escape a mother's love... but for Chloe, that's not a comfort - it's a threat. There's something unnatural, even sinister about the relationship between Chloe (newcomer Kiera Allen) and her mom, Diane (Sarah Paulson). Diane has raised her daughter in total isolation, controlling every move she's made since birth, and there are secrets that Chloe's only beginning to grasp. From the visionary writers, producers and director of the breakout film Searching, comes a suspense thriller that shows that when mom gets a little too close, you need to RUN.

The film will be released theatrically in select international markets.

Run is the second feature from the filmmaking team behind Searching, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival before earning more than $75 million worldwide.

A Hulu premiere date has not been announced.

