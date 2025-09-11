How to Stream the 77th Annual Emmy Awards Live with a Paramount+ Subscription

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This Sunday, CBS will air The 77th Annual Emmy Awards, the annual ceremony that recognizes the best in television. The broadcast will also be available to stream live on Paramount+ only for Paramount+ Premium subscribers via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate service and on demand.

Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream the show live, but will have access to view the special on demand the day after the special airs, in the U.S. only. Learn more about how and when to tune in to the show below.

PRE SHOW

The official Emmy Awards pre-show, ET: Live on the Emmys Red Carpet, a live one-hour red carpet pre-show, hosted by Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner, will air from 7:00-8:00 PM, ET/4:00-5:00 PM, PT on the CBS Television Network. Paramount+ Premium subscribers can stream the pre-show via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate service and on demand. The pre-show will also be available to watch for free on Pluto TV, the leading free streaming television service, via the ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT channel.

Following the pre-show, Pluto TV’s ET channel will feature special Emmy Awards-themed coverage throughout the rest of Sunday night and into Monday, September 15.

AWARDS SHOW

Nate Bargatze will host the 77th Annual Emmy Awards live from Los Angeles, airing coast-to-coast on Sunday, September 14 at 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT on the CBS Television Network, and will stream live on Paramount+ in the U.S (for Paramount+ Premium subscribers). The full list of nominees is available here.

