Horror Movie LONGLEGS Coming to Digital Tomorrow

Award-winning film studio NEON has announced that audiences will soon be able to enjoy its highest grossing theatrical film, LONGLEGS, at home. The film will be available for digital purchase and rental beginning August 23rd, and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray, and DVD featuring bonus materials, including on-set interviews with cast and crew and feature-length commentary with writer/director Osgood Perkins, starting September 24th.

Hailed as the “scariest film of the year,” LONGLEGS was written and directed by Perkins and stars Maika Monroe, Blair Underwood, Alicia Witt, and Nicolas Cage. To date, Longlegs has grossed an impressive $71 million at the U.S. box office, and over $100 million globally.

Dave Caplan produced and financed Longlegs through his C2 Motion Picture Group banner. Producers include Nicolas Cage along with his production company Saturn Films, Dan Kagan, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, and Chris Ferguson.

NEON made waves this summer for its campaign that garnered excitement and intrigue, beginning with the first cryptic teasers launched earlier this year. The campaign continued with multiple mysterious posters and cipher messages in local newspapers. At the end of June, a billboard popped up in Los Angeles with a phone number that, when dialed, the caller heard an unnerving message from Longlegs, played by Nicolas Cage. The phone number has received over 1.35million calls across the globe.

