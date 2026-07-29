Macaulay Culkin Reportedly Pitches Disney a New HOME ALONE Reboot

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. Sign Up





Macaulay Culkin has reportedly held talks with Disney about bringing back the HOME ALONE franchise, according to a report discussed on TODAY. The pitch reportedly centers on Culkin reprising his role as Kevin McCallister.

Details of the potential project remain limited, but the report notes that Culkin has previously talked about a reboot concept in which Kevin is a single dad whose kid locks him out of the house, flipping the premise of the original film.

No further specifics have been confirmed about a script, timeline, or Disney's level of interest beyond the reported meeting. The discussion on TODAY focused on the news of the meeting itself and the previously floated concept, rather than any finalized plans for production.

As of now, nothing has been officially announced by Disney regarding a new HOME ALONE installment featuring Culkin, and the report indicates the idea remains in early, exploratory stages.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...