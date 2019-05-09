Hilary Swank to Star in Netflix Drama Series AWAY

Two-time Academy Award winning actress Hilary Swank (Boys Don't Cry, Million Dollar Baby, PS I Love You) set to star as astronaut Emma Green in 10 episode drama series, Away. Swank will also serve as an executive producer on the series.

Away centers on Emma Green, an American astronaut who must leave her husband and teenage daughter behind to command an international space crew embarking upon a treacherous mission. It is a series about hope, humanity and how we need one another if we are to achieve impossible things.

Jessica Goldberg (The Path) will serve as showrunner, writer, and executive producer.

Ed Zwick (Nashville, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, The Last Samurai) will direct the first episode and serve as an executive producer.

Andrew Hinderaker will write the first episode and serve as an executive producer.

Jason Katims (Friday Night Lights, Parenthood) will serve as writer and executive producer.

Executive Producers include Matt Reeves (Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Cloverfield, Felicity), Adam Kassan, Michelle Lee (episode 101 only), and Jeni Mulein (for episodes 102-110).





