Hero Artists Signs Award-Winning SAG-AFTRA Actor and Filmmaker Carolyn Bridget Kennedy

Jessica Martins and Hero Artists & Entertainment have signed award-winning SAG-AFTRA Actor and Filmmaker Carolyn Bridget Kennedy to theatrical and commercial representation. Kennedy is best known for her various episodic web series and short films that have received over one million views. Hero Artists joins Kennedy's existing Los Angeles representation, 90210 Talent - Theo Caesar (theatrically) and Alan Coto (commercially).

"I am thrilled to be adding Jessica to my team. With her extensive experience and knowledge, I am excited about the future", said Kennedy.

Jessica Martins, founder of Hero Artists & Entertainment with offices in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal, has been an executive for 12 years in both the Canadian and US entertainment industry. She has executive produced films such as EOne's FORSAKEN (starring Donald Sutherland, Keifer Sutherland & Demi Moore), Netflix Original KISS & CRY (starring Sarah Fisher, Chantal Kreviazuk), and recently Roadside Attractions/Lionsgate's THE LAST FULL MEASURE (starring 8 Academy Award actors including Christopher Plummer, Samuel L Jackson, Ed Harris, William Hurt, Peter Fonda). She is currently working on her next set of films including a musical biopic, a UK-Canada co-production with Oscar award-winning Jim Sheridan, and a Mexican-Canadian co production.

"We are delighted to have Carolyn onboard. She is such a talented, funny, and hardworking addition to our roster of talent," said Martins.

Kennedy is an active member of SAG-AFTRA, the Television Academy (Los Angeles), Women in Film (Los Angeles), Raindance Los Angeles, Film Independent (Los Angeles), and The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television.

Kennedy's projects have garnered over 60 awards for her work from film festivals around the globe, including wins for Leading Actress, Best Actress in a Comedy, Best Sketch Comedy, Best Original Story, Award of Merit, and Best Microfilm. She studies dramatic acting in the Advanced Class at the Beverly Hills Playhouse. She is an improv maven, having completed Advanced Improv at The Groundlings (with an invitation to Writing Lab in their Performance Track), the Upright Citizens Brigade program, and is in the Conservatory at The Second City. She also performs stand up at comedy clubs in LA.

Kennedy is also represented by Wendy Shepherd of Studio Matrix for publicity and brand management.

