Henry Winkler's New HISTORY Channel Series to Premiere in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hosted, narrated, and executive produced by Emmy® Award-winning TV legend Henry Winkler, the new series “Hazardous History with Henry Winkler” will premiere on Sunday, June 15 at 10/9c.

Each 60-minute episode of this nostalgia-drenched series tells the stories of the things we did for fun, for money, or out of plain boredom that you can’t do anymore. Pastimes, practices, and products that were once allowed, even encouraged, which you will never see again in modern America. There was a time, not long ago, when doctors would recommend smoking, and when we stored our food in toxic refrigerators, and unknowingly played with radioactive toys, flew down slides that ripped our skin off, and decorated our Christmas tree with ornaments made from asbestos. Fast-paced, informative, and a little bit scary, from perilous playgrounds to precarious products, it's a running cavalcade of the most exciting, reckless, unsupervised tales of Americana in our history.

In the premiere episode, we take you back in time to explore Perilous Play. Remember when childhood came with a side of danger? Think back to the outrageous toys and daredevil playground antics that once defined growing up, as we uncover (literally) explosive science kits, deadly high-flying kite tubes, and more. Other themes explored this season include vintage daredevils, riskiest household products, extreme sports, misfires that paved the way to modern transportation, dangerous foods + more!

“Hazardous History with Henry Winkler” is produced for The HISTORY Channel™ by the A+E Factual StudiosTM group in association with GroupM Motion Entertainment. Steve Ascher and Matt Pearl serve as executive producers. Adam Dolgins serves as executive producer and showrunner. Henry Winkler serves as executive producer. Richard Foster and Chet Fenster serve as executive producers for GroupM Motion Entertainment. Jim Pasquarella serves as executive producer for The HISTORY Channel. Watch a sneak peek of the series below.

Comments

Best Off-Broadway Play - Live Standings A Streetcar Named Desire - BAM Harvey Theater - 15% Vanya - Lucille Lortel Theatre - 9% Little Women (Klara Eales) - Actors Temple Theatre - 6% Vote Now!