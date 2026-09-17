Helen Mirren Recalls Getting Kicked Out of Pubs Over Her Bad Language
The actress opens up about a lifelong habit that has occasionally landed her in trouble in public.
Helen Mirren sat down with Drew Barrymore on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW to discuss her series 'Mobland' and shared a story about how her use of bad language has gotten her tossed out of pubs over the years.
The conversation centered on Mirren's candid recollection of being thrown out of establishments because of her cursing, a habit she has clearly held onto despite the consequences. Barrymore and Mirren treated the topic with humor, giving the actress room to walk through specific memories of the fallout from her language rather than keeping the discussion strictly promotional.
Mirren also used the appearance to talk about 'Mobland,' the series she is currently promoting, giving viewers insight into the project alongside the lighter personal anecdotes about her pub run-ins.
The pairing of a personal, comedic story with talk about her current series gave the segment a mix of levity and promotion, with Mirren's account of getting kicked out of pubs standing out as the more memorable moment of the sit-down.
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