MOBLAND to Return for Season Three on Paramount+

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Paramount+ announced on September 3, 2026 that its original crime drama MOBLAND has been renewed for a third season, ahead of the series' season two premiere on Friday, September 18.

Produced in association with Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios, the third season will see the return of Tom Hardy as loyal fixer Harry da Souza, alongside Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren as crime family patriarch and matriarch Conrad and Maeve Harrigan.

In season two, the Harrigans struggle to show a unified front as rising rivals threaten their fractured criminal empire – and Harry Da Souza, their street-smart and formidable 'fixer,' must walk a dangerous tightrope when tensions within the family intensify. As violence spills into every corner of their lives, loyalties snap, safety proves temporary, and the battle for power leaves no room for mercy.

Alongside Hardy, Brosnan and Mirren, season two also stars Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon, Jasmine Jobson, Teddie Allen, Emmett J. Scanlan, Johnny Flynn, Ophelia Lovibond, Janet McTeer, and Toby Jones.

MOBLAND is commissioned by Paramount+ and produced in association with Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios. The series is executive produced by David C. Glasser, Guy Ritchie, Jez Butterworth, Tom Hardy, Ivan Atkinson, Dean Baker, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari and Keith Cox.

Following its global premiere Friday, September 18 on Paramount+, new episodes of the ten-episode second season will be available to stream weekly on Fridays, culminating in the season finale on Friday, November 20.

The first season of MOBLAND is available to binge on Paramount+ globally.

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