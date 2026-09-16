Helen Mirren Dedicates TIFF Groundbreaker Award to Dolly Parton and Gloria Steinem
The actress also shows off her Irish accent and describes helping save ancient olive trees in Italy.
Helen Mirren sat down with Jimmy Fallon on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to discuss dedicating her Toronto International Film Festival Groundbreaker Award to Dolly Parton and Gloria Steinem, a moment she framed as an acknowledgment of the two women's influence. The conversation also touched on her role in the series MobLand, where Mirren plays what she described as another terrible person, prompting her to demonstrate the Irish accent she uses for the part.
Mirren used part of the appearance to talk about A Talent for Murder, giving Fallon's audience insight into the project alongside the MobLand discussion. The mix of topics allowed her to move between her television work and the recognition she received at the festival, tying her recent screen roles to the broader honor.
Beyond her acting work, Mirren discussed her efforts helping to save ancient olive trees in Italy, a personal project she brought up during the sit-down. The detail gave the appearance a moment outside of film and television talk, rounding out the conversation with a look at how she spends time away from set.
The segment aired as part of Fallon's rotation of celebrity interviews, with Mirren's accent demonstration serving as a lighter highlight alongside the more substantive discussion of her award and current projects.
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