Hayley Mills, Fiona Glascot, & More Join Netflix's THE AGE OF INNOCENCE Series

Disney Legend Hayley Mills, West End alum Fiona Glascott, and many more have joined the cast of the new limited-series adaptation of Edith Wharton’s Pulitzer-prize Prize-winning novel The Age of Innocence. They join the previously announced Camila Morrone, Margot Martindale, and Ben Radcliffe as Newland Archer and Kristine Froseth as May Welland.

Fiona Glascott (West End's Hitchcock Blonde, The Country Wife) will play Augusta Welland, May’s mother, with Belinda Bromilow as Newland's mother, Adeline Archer. Mills, best known for her roles as a child actress in movies like Pollyanna and The Parent Trap, will play Louisa Van Der Luyden, Adeline’s cousin, who is an influential and regal member of New York society. Emma Shipp is Janey Archer, Newland’s unmarried sister.

Additional cast announced includes Ryan Morgan (Mix Tape, The Mongoose), Will Tudor (Industry, Wolf Hall), John Light (Around The World in 80 Days, Showtrial), Steven Pacey (Mobland, Nuremberg), Kel Matsena (Mad Heidi, Mix Tape), Lucia Balordi (A Testa Alta), Elly Roberts (Sex Education, Black Cake), Jack Cutmore-Scott (Buffy, Frasier), Anna Madeley (1949 - upcoming, All Creatures Great, Small) and Michael Cochrane (Downton Abbey, Sharpe).

Emma Frost (The White Queen, The White Princess, Jamaica Inn, Shameless) serves as Showrunner/Writer/Executive Producer, with Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Tracey Cook (Chernin Entertainment), Shannon Murphy and Pavlina Hatoupis as executive producers.

Based on Edith Wharton’s classic novel of FORBIDDEN LOVE in 19th-century New York, The Age Of Innocence is a passionate and heart-rending will-they/won’t-they love triangle exploring themes of freedom, duty, identity and love in all its forms. This fresh take is true to Wharton’s novel but will speak to a new generation as we traverse the ballrooms and bedrooms of these young people, asking the question what is love — and what is lust? And should we ultimately be driven by our heads or by our hearts?

Since its publication in 1920, The Age of Innocence by Edith Wharton has remained a constant in the global “classics”, and is considered by many as the first true American society novel. The book won the 1921 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction, making Wharton the first woman to win the prize. The 1993 Martin Scorsese feature adaptation earned a number of critical Oscar, Golden Globe, BAFTA and Academy Awards nominations and wins.

Hayley Mills Photo Credit: Jonathan Phang

Fiona Glascott Photo Credit: Anthony Harvey