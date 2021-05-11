Hansford Prince Joins New Netflix Series FROM SCRATCH

Amy Lord of ERIS TALENT is delighted to announce, Hansford Prince will be joining the cast of From Scratch - A New Netflix Series starring Zoe Saldana. Hansford will be playing the role of "Mervin" Uncle to Amy, Zoe Saldana's character.

The show is based on the life of an AMERICAN WOMAN who falls in love with a Sicilian man while studying abroad in Italy. She builds a life with him in the United States and unfortunately loses him to illness. She, (Saldana), takes on the task of raising her daughter alone.

Netflix recently announced its limited series From Scratch this year and finally the full star cast of the show has been revealed. Alongside Zoe Saldana, the show will feature Eugenio Mastrandrea, Danielle Deadwyler, Keith David, Kellita Smith, Judith Scott, Lucia Sardo, Paride Benassai, Roberta Rigano, and Hansford Prince. The show is produced under Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine Banner and 3 Arts Entertainment.

Tembi Locke, whose memoir was selected as Reese's Book Club, Hello Sunshine May 2019 book pick, wrote about bringing her book to screen and assembling the cast of the series adaptation. From Scratch is an autobiographical romance, based on Tembi's bestselling memoir. It will stream on Netflix.

Emmy nominated writer-producer and director Nzingha Stewart is all set to direct this five episodic series along with the pilot episode.