Hannah Waddingham, Mike Birbiglia, & More to Present Creative Arts Emmy Awards

The Television Academy and executive producer Bob Bain has announced presenters for the first night of the 76th Creative Arts Emmy® Awards on Sept. 7. The awards will be held over two consecutive nights on Saturday, Sept. 7, and Sunday, Sept. 8, at the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE. An edited presentation of the ceremonies will air Saturday, Sept. 14, at 8:00 PM PDT on FXX.

This year’s presenters are a diverse blend of beloved television stars and up-and-coming talents representing Emmy-nominated shows and popular television series across various viewing platforms and genres.

Presenters for Saturday, Sept. 7, include:

B-Boy Victor Montalvo (Team USA Olympian and Bronze medal winner in Breaking), Garcelle Beauvais (Tempted by Love), Jonathan Bennett (Finding Mr. Christmas), Mike Birbiglia (The Old Man and The Pool), Dani Bowman (Love on the Spectrum), LeVar Burton (Trivial Pursuit), Maksim Chmerkovskiy (So You Think You Can Dance), Barbara Corcoran (Shark Tank), Mark Cuban (Shark Tank), comedian Matt Friend, Nikki Glaser (Nikki Glaser: Some Day You'll Die), Lori Greiner (Shark Tank), Robert Herjavec (Shark Tank), Derek Hough (Dancing with the Stars), David Isaacman (Love on the Spectrum), Daymond John (Shark Tank), Phil Keoghan (The Amazing Race), Kristen Kish (Top Chef), Lucy Liu (The Pirate Queen with Lucy Liu), Jane Lynch (Weakest Link), Ariana Madix (Love Island; Vanderpump Rules), Katie Maloney (Vanderpump Rules), Tig Notaro (Tig Notaro: Hello Again), Abbey Romeo (Love on the Spectrum), Masi Oka (Blue Eye Samurai), Kevin O'Leary (Shark Tank), Melissa Peterman (Finding Mr. Christmas), Fisher Stevens (Beckham) and Hannah Waddingham (Krapopolis; Ted Lasso).

Following its Saturday, Sept. 14, Creative Arts Emmys telecast on FXX, the 76th Creative Arts Emmy Awards will stream on Hulu Sunday, Sept. 15, through Wednesday, Oct. 9.

For more information, please visit Emmys.com.

About the Television Academy

The Television Academy strives to shape and advance the dynamic television landscape; cultivate a diverse, inclusive and accessible professional community; and advocate for the television industry while capturing the spirit of a new generation of content creators and industry professionals. Through innovative programs, publications and events, the Academy and its Foundation foster and empower storytellers. The Academy also celebrates those who excel in the industry recognizing their achievements through awards and accolades, including the renowned Emmy® Award. Membership in the Academy is open to working professionals in the television industry. For more information, please visit TelevisionAcademy.com.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Comments