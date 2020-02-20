Hallmark Channel Announces SPRING FEVER Lineup

Hallmark Channel celebrates the return of "Spring Fever," the network's highly anticipated seasonal programming event.

"Spring Fever" features a slate of four all-new original movies premiering Saturdays in March and April. The event starts with "Just My Type" (Saturday, March 28, 9 p.m. ET/PT), followed by "You're Bacon Me Crazy" (Saturday, April 4, 9 p.m. ET/PT), "Fashionably Yours" (Saturday, April 11, 9 p.m. ET/PT), and "Nature of Love" (Saturday, April 18, 9 p.m. ET/PT). '

JUST MY TYPE'

A Hallmark CHANNEL Original Movie World Premiere

Saturday, March 28 (9 p.m. ET/PT)

Starring: Bethany Joy Lenz, Brett Dalton

Pop culture writer and aspiring novelist Vanessa Mills (Lenz) lands the interview of a lifetime with the illustrious, elusive and reclusive mystery author Martin Clayton (Dalton) in his quaint rural town only to realize her own aspirations, dreams and romantic life have taken a back seat along the way. When Vanessa returns home and a mysterious gift arrives from Martin, she then makes a surprise decision, and finally takes her own advice to "go boldly in the direction of your dreams and live the life you imagine."

'YOU'RE BACON ME CRAZY'

A Hallmark CHANNEL Original Movie World Premiere

Saturday, April 4 (9 p.m. ET/PT)

Starring: Natalie Hall, Michael Rady

Cleo (Hall), a spunky young chef with a popular food truck, becomes a favorite among the bustling and competitive local food scene. But when Gabe (Rady), the handsome chef of a rival food truck, parks across the street, Cleo's goal to win a local food truck competition takes a turn.

'FASHIONABLY YOURS'

A Hallmark CHANNEL Original Movie World Premiere

Saturday, April 11 (9 p.m. ET/PT)

Starring: Kat Graham, Kendrick Sampson and Sheryl Lee Ralph

After three years organizing fashion collections at a top magazine, Lauren (Graham) is passed up for a promotion and decides it is finally time to throw in the towel on Seattle and move home. When Rob (Sampson), the owner of the moving company she hires, learns of her distaste for the city, he makes it his mission to help her see the beauty of Seattle and all it has to offer. In exchange for her organizing services, he becomes her TOUR GUIDE for the next two weeks leading up to her move and Lauren discovers there is a lot to fall in love with in Seattle.

'NATURE OF LOVE'

A Hallmark CHANNEL Original Movie World Premiere

Saturday, April 18 (9 p.m. ET/PT)

Starring: Emilie Ullerup, Christopher Russell

City girl Katie (Ullerup) is writing a magazine feature on a glamping resort. Far from sporty, she faces her fears trying the camp's activities with help from Will (Russell), a rugged outdoorsman and nature guide.





