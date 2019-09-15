HUSTLERS Opens to $33.2 Million in Domestic Ticket Sales,

According to The New York Times, Hustlers, from STX Films, opened to about $33.2 million in domestic ticket sales between this weekend.

Hustlers follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. The film was inspired by the article published by New York Magazine entitled "The Hustlers at Scores" written by Jessica Pressler. Hustlers is directed by Lorene Scafaria.

The film stars Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Cardi B, Keke Palmer, Lizzo, Julia Styles, and Lili Reinhart.

Hustlers came in second plays at the box office behind It Chapter Two, which finished its second weekend with around $40.7 million in sales.

The Goldfinch opened to open about $2.6 million.

Read more on The New York Times.





