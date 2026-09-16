HOW TO SURVIVE WITHOUT ME to Make Debut on HBO Max
Ray Romano, Kaley Cuoco, Joshua Jackson, and Rita Wilson star in the family drama from Greg Berlanti and Warner Bros. Television.
HBO Max has ordered the one-hour drama series HOW TO SURVIVE WITHOUT ME to series, from executive producer/writer Greg Berlanti and Berlanti Productions. The studio is Warner Bros. Television.
The series received a pilot-to-series order of 15 episodes. The pilot was written by Greg Berlanti and Bash Doran, with story by Berlanti, Doran and Robbie Rogers.
Cast
The drama stars series regulars Ray Romano, Kaley Cuoco, Joshua Jackson, Julia Schlaepfer, Jack Ball, Kylar Miranda, Julian Grey, Scarlett Abinante, Tommy Dewey, Matthew Kellison, Colette Porch, Ella Rubin, and Rita Wilson as members of the De Angelis family. Romano plays the family's patriarch and Wilson plays the deceased matriarch.
Guest stars include Dar Zuzovsky, Genevieve Angelson, Joe Romano, Katie Aselton, Katie Monds, Kevin Changaris, Pressley Hosbach, Richard Blackmon, Sofía Rodríguez-Toymil, and Will Yun Lee.
Logline
In the wake of matriarch Beverly's passing, the De Angelis family have begun to drift, unsure how to manage their complicated, evolving lives without her guidance, but in true Beverly fashion, she found a way to keep running the show from the beyond. Should they wish to experience Beverly's final work, the family must find the time — and make the effort — to remain connected and be there for each other through all of life's challenges yet to come.
Sarah Aubrey, Head of HBO Max Original Programming, said: “Ray Romano, Kaley Cuoco, Joshua Jackson, and Rita Wilson lead a dream cast perfect for this emotional, extraordinary story. We're delighted to be in business again with Greg and our partners at Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.”
Channing Dungey, Chairman and CEO, Warner Bros. Television Group and WBD US Networks, said: “All of us at Warner Bros. Television are thrilled to have another new series from our brilliant partner Greg Berlanti and his team. This is an incredible cast bringing to life a deeply personal, heartfelt story—one filled with laughter, and the kind of warmth that makes it instantly relatable. We are excited to be part of this next chapter with HBO Max and can't wait to bring this beautiful story to fruition.”
Greg Berlanti, executive producer and writer, said: “The first show I ever created was a family drama, almost exactly 25 years before this one was picked up. It's been incredibly emotional to return to this kind of storytelling and I'm so grateful to Casey, Sarah, Joey and everyone at HBO Max for asking, to Channing, Brett and Clancy and the Warner Bros. team, and finally our brilliant cast — Ray, Kaley, Josh, Rita and the rest of our extraordinary ensemble and crew. To also co-create it with Bash and my husband, Robbie, and draw from our own families' experiences of love and loss has made the whole show the most personal thing I've worked on in years.”
Credits
HOW TO SURVIVE WITHOUT ME is executive produced by Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman and Robbie Rogers (via Berlanti Productions and its overall deal with Warner Bros. Television), Doran, Ryan O'Connell, and Daniel Minahan, who also directs.
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