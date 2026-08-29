Kaley Cuoco Gets Emotional Over Tom Pelphrey's Message About Her as a Mother

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Kaley Cuoco had an emotional reaction to a message from Tom Pelphrey about her as a mother during an extended interview on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW. The conversation with host Drew Barrymore covered Cuoco's relationship with Pelphrey, her emotional divorce, and motherhood.

The sit-down allowed Cuoco to speak at length rather than in a brief promotional segment, with Barrymore drawing out personal details across the wide-ranging discussion. Cuoco addressed both the emotional weight of her divorce and the message from Pelphrey that acknowledged her as a parent, a moment that visibly moved her during the taping.

The extended format gave Cuoco room to move between the personal and the reflective, touching on how becoming a mother has shaped her outlook alongside the more difficult territory of her separation.

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