Kaley Cuoco Gets Emotional Over Tom Pelphrey's Message About Her as a Mother
The actress also spoke candidly about navigating her divorce during the extended sit-down.
Kaley Cuoco had an emotional reaction to a message from Tom Pelphrey about her as a mother during an extended interview on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW. The conversation with host Drew Barrymore covered Cuoco's relationship with Pelphrey, her emotional divorce, and motherhood.
The sit-down allowed Cuoco to speak at length rather than in a brief promotional segment, with Barrymore drawing out personal details across the wide-ranging discussion. Cuoco addressed both the emotional weight of her divorce and the message from Pelphrey that acknowledged her as a parent, a moment that visibly moved her during the taping.
The extended format gave Cuoco room to move between the personal and the reflective, touching on how becoming a mother has shaped her outlook alongside the more difficult territory of her separation.