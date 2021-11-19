HOW I MET YOUR FATHER Sets Hulu Release Date

Hulu has announced that its original comedy series "How I Met Your Father" from Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger ("This Is Us," "Love, Victor") will debut on January 18, 2022.

The 10-episode comedy will star Hilary Duff ("Younger") as Sophie, with Duff also serving as a producer. The sequel will use a multi- and single-camera approach similar to its predecessor. "How I Met Your Mother" creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas will executive produce alongside Aptaker and Berger. 20th Television, which produced the original, will again serve as the studio.

The cast also includes Kim Cattrall, Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Suraj Sharma, and Tien Tran.

"'How I Met Your Mother' is a crown jewel in the 20th library and its fans have clamored for more ever since our final broadcast seven years ago," said Karey Burke, president, 20th Television. "Our genius producers Isaac and Elizabeth who are-wait for it-legendary within our halls, have created a spectacular new take which both honors the original and is entirely their own. Carter and Craig will return as executive producers, and who better to star as the central character than the incredible Hilary Duff? Many thanks to Craig Erwich and everyone at Hulu Originals for loving the script as much as we did and to our fantastic team who helped put this all together. I could not be more excited. Let the speculation as to who the father is commence!"

In the near future, Sophie (Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

With a distinguished career spanning over two decades in film, television and music, Duff returns to the small screen following her starring role in TV Land's breakout series, "Younger." A pop-culture icon, Duff has had a renowned career as an actor/musician and has more than 20 million followers across Instagram and Twitter.

"I've been incredibly lucky in my career to play some wonderful characters and I'm looking forward to taking on the role of Sophie," said Duff. "As a huge fan of 'How I Met Your Mother,' I'm honored and even a little nervous that Carter and Craig would trust me with the sequel of their baby. Isaac and Elizabeth are brilliant, and I can't wait to work alongside them and all of their genius. Just fangirling over here getting to join the Hulu Originals and 20th families. I realize these are big shoes to fill and I'm excited to slip my 6 ½'s in there!"

"How I Met Your Father" will be the latest blockbuster title joining Hulu Originals' upcoming slate of highly anticipated and star-studded series such as "Only Murders in the Building," "Nine Perfect Strangers," "Pam & Tommy" and "The Dropout." "How I Met Your Father" also joins Hulu Originals' commercial and critically successful Original comedy slate including "Pen15," "The Great," "Ramy," "Woke" and "Dollface."

"How I Met Your Father" is written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Executive producers for "How I Met Your Father" include Aptaker, Berger, Carter Bays and Craig Thomas. Adam Londy will serve as co-executive producer, and Hilary Duff will serve as a producer. "How I Met Your Father" is a production of 20th Television.

Watch the cast announce the premiere date here: