HOLLYWOOD GAME NIGHT to Return to NBC with New Episodes

"Hollywood Game Night" returns to NBC on Sunday, June 7 at 7 p.m. ET/PT with five new episodes.

Five-time Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch will welcome some of her favorite celebrity friends at her summer beach house for more fun challenges and games.

In the series, two contestants take a break from their everyday lives to join a lively night of frivolity and celebration as they compete in two teams alongside some of their favorite celebrities for the chance to win up to $25,000.

Special guests this season include Twitch ("Ellen's Game of Games"), Carson Kressley, Amber Riley, Kal Penn, Miranda Cosgrove, Bill Nye, Yvette Nicole Brown, D'Arcy Carden ("The Good Place"), and "This Is Us" stars Susan Kelechi Watson, Jon Huertas and many more. They go head to head to win big for their favorite charities.

The series is enjoyed around the world with versions in 21 global territories.

"Hollywood Game Night" is produced by Hazy Mills Productions, Mission Control Media and Universal Television Alternative Studio. Sean Hayes, Todd Milliner, Michael Agbabian, Dwight D. Smith and Michael Binkow are executive producers.

