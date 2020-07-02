HOFF'S PUBLIC DOMAIN HORRORFEST Returns This Week With CARNIVAL OF SOULS

Your favorite live comedy show and horror movie screening series HOFF'S PUBLIC DOMAIN HORRORFEST is going online every Wednesday at 9:00 PM EST! Join Hoff Matthews (Comedy Central) via Twitch as he livestreams classic public domain horror movies interspersed with host segments and special guests. Log on, sit back, and prepare to laugh until you scream!

July 8th's picture will be Herk Harvey's 1962 Criterion Collection Chiller "Carnival of Souls," starring Candace Hilligoss. Tune in to the Horrorfest Twitch stream at 9:00 PM EST on Wednesday, July 8th as we whirl between the real and the unreal along this rollercoaster of panic, paranoia, and ghastly ghouls, plus jokes and skits from host Hoff Matthews and co-producer Andrei Alupului (Come Ova, UCB).

Show Link: https://www.twitch.tv/hoffmatthews/

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/266764004605131/

