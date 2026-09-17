HIGH VALUE TARGET: THE HUNT FOR SADDAM Shares Sneak Peek Clip

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

TNT has released a sneak peek clip from the upcoming episode of the limited series HIGH VALUE TARGET: THE HUNT FOR SADDAM, starring Joel Kinnaman. Inspired by the memoir 'Debriefing the President' by CIA analyst John Nixon, the eight-episode political thriller continues with its fourth episode on Sunday, September 20 at 9pm ET/PT, followed by the fifth episode on Monday, September 21 at 9pm ET/PT on TNT. New episodes will premiere on subsequent Sunday and Monday evenings at 9pm ET/PT, culminating with the finale on Sunday, October 4 on TNT. Viewers can catch up on the season at TNTDrama.com (with cable subscription).

Episode 104 - Sunday, September 20 at 9pm ET/PT

John comes face to face with Saddam Hussein. All the while, the Insurgents remount their attacks. Baghdad burns.

Episode 105 - Monday, September 21 at 9pm ET/PT

In defiance of orders, John forges his way into hostile territory and ends up in a chase for his life.

For the first time, HIGH VALUE TARGET: THE HUNT FOR SADDAM brings to television screens the story of John Nixon (Joel Kinnaman), the first CIA officer to interrogate Saddam Hussein (Waleed Zuaiter) following his capture in December 2003. Set against the backdrop of one of the most consequential military operations in recent history, the series explores the high-stakes exchanges between Nixon and Hussein. As Nixon seeks answers from the former Iraqi leader in his search for weapons of mass destruction, he is forced to confront the far-reaching consequences of the U.S. invasion of Iraq and the ramifications that would reverberate around the world for decades to come.

Kinnaman leads an ensemble cast that includes Zuaiter (The Girlfriend), Lena Góra (The Eastern Gate), Rebecca Night (Fanny Hill), Tom Berenger (Platoon, Hatfields & McCoys), Paul Ryan (Brexit), Christopher McDonald (Hacks), Dar Salim (The Covenant), Matt Barr (Blood & Treasure), Ewan Miller (The Gray House), and Talia Balsam (Mad Men).

The series is co-written and directed by Emmy Award-nominee Leslie Greif and produced by AR Content, who optioned Nixon's book, Big Dreams Entertainment, and Aroma Studios in association with WatchIt. The series is created by Daniel Stiepleman and Jonathan Wakeham, and written by Leslie Greif, Graham Sack, Daniel Stiepleman and Jonathan Wakeham. Executive Producers are Academy Award-nominee Alexander Rodnyansky, Jason Sarlanis, Sam Linsky, Stuart Manashil, Michael Kupisk, Tamer Mortada and Leslie Greif.

ABOUT TNT

TNT, a Warner Bros. Discovery brand, is watched by more people than any other cable network and known for big, lean-forward television that takes viewers on a thrill ride of electrifying stories, dynamic characters and premium events. TNT is home to some of television's most popular sports franchises and scripted originals including 'The Librarians: The Next Chapter.' TNT also presents primetime specials and sports coverage. Website: www.tntdrama.com

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 09 Hrs 41 Min 41 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link