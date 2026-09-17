HIGH VALUE TARGET: THE HUNT FOR SADDAM Shares Sneak Peek Clip
The eight-episode series features an ensemble cast including Waleed Zuaiter, Tom Berenger, and Lena Góra.
TNT has released a sneak peek clip from the upcoming episode of the limited series HIGH VALUE TARGET: THE HUNT FOR SADDAM, starring Joel Kinnaman. Inspired by the memoir 'Debriefing the President' by CIA analyst John Nixon, the eight-episode political thriller continues with its fourth episode on Sunday, September 20 at 9pm ET/PT, followed by the fifth episode on Monday, September 21 at 9pm ET/PT on TNT. New episodes will premiere on subsequent Sunday and Monday evenings at 9pm ET/PT, culminating with the finale on Sunday, October 4 on TNT. Viewers can catch up on the season at TNTDrama.com (with cable subscription).
Episode 104 - Sunday, September 20 at 9pm ET/PT
John comes face to face with Saddam Hussein. All the while, the Insurgents remount their attacks. Baghdad burns.
Episode 105 - Monday, September 21 at 9pm ET/PT
In defiance of orders, John forges his way into hostile territory and ends up in a chase for his life.
For the first time, HIGH VALUE TARGET: THE HUNT FOR SADDAM brings to television screens the story of John Nixon (Joel Kinnaman), the first CIA officer to interrogate Saddam Hussein (Waleed Zuaiter) following his capture in December 2003. Set against the backdrop of one of the most consequential military operations in recent history, the series explores the high-stakes exchanges between Nixon and Hussein. As Nixon seeks answers from the former Iraqi leader in his search for weapons of mass destruction, he is forced to confront the far-reaching consequences of the U.S. invasion of Iraq and the ramifications that would reverberate around the world for decades to come.
Kinnaman leads an ensemble cast that includes Zuaiter (The Girlfriend), Lena Góra (The Eastern Gate), Rebecca Night (Fanny Hill), Tom Berenger (Platoon, Hatfields & McCoys), Paul Ryan (Brexit), Christopher McDonald (Hacks), Dar Salim (The Covenant), Matt Barr (Blood & Treasure), Ewan Miller (The Gray House), and Talia Balsam (Mad Men).
The series is co-written and directed by Emmy Award-nominee Leslie Greif and produced by AR Content, who optioned Nixon's book, Big Dreams Entertainment, and Aroma Studios in association with WatchIt. The series is created by Daniel Stiepleman and Jonathan Wakeham, and written by Leslie Greif, Graham Sack, Daniel Stiepleman and Jonathan Wakeham. Executive Producers are Academy Award-nominee Alexander Rodnyansky, Jason Sarlanis, Sam Linsky, Stuart Manashil, Michael Kupisk, Tamer Mortada and Leslie Greif.
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