HIGH VALUE TARGET: THE HUNT FOR SADDAM Trailer Debuts Ahead of TNT Premiere

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TNT has released a trailer and first-look images for HIGH VALUE TARGET: THE HUNT FOR SADDAM, a new limited series starring Joel Kinnaman. The eight-episode political thriller is inspired by the memoir Debriefing the President by CIA analyst John Nixon and follows Nixon's pursuit of answers after the 2003 capture of Saddam Hussein. The series is co-written and directed by Leslie Greif and produced by AR Content and Big Dreams Entertainment. The first two episodes are set to premiere Sunday, September 13, followed by a third episode the next night, with additional episodes to air on subsequent Sunday and Monday evenings on TNT.

TNT announced the premiere date and unveiled a first look at its highly anticipated new limited series, HIGH VALUE TARGET: THE HUNT FOR SADDAM, starring Joel Kinnaman (For All Mankind, The Suicide Squad). Inspired by the memoir 'Debriefing the President' by CIA Analyst John Nixon, the eight-episode political thriller chronicles one man's relentless pursuit of truth amid a nation's complicated quest for justice. The series is co-written and directed by Emmy Award-nominee Leslie Greif and produced by AR Content, who optioned Nixon's book, and Big Dreams Entertainment.

The first two episodes of HIGH VALUE TARGET: THE HUNT FOR SADDAM will debut Sunday, September 13 at 9pm ET/PT, followed by episode three on Monday, September 14 at 9pm ET/PT on TNT. New episodes will premiere on subsequent Sunday and Monday evenings at 9pm ET/PT, culminating with the finale on Sunday, October 4 on TNT.

For the first time, HIGH VALUE TARGET: THE HUNT FOR SADDAM brings to television screens the story of John Nixon (Joel Kinnaman), the first CIA officer to interrogate Saddam Hussein (Waleed Zuaiter, The Girlfriend) following his capture in December 2003. Set against the backdrop of one of the most consequential military operations in recent history, the pulse-pounding series explores the high-stakes exchanges between Nixon and Hussein. As Nixon seeks answers from the former Iraqi leader in his search for weapons of mass destruction, he is forced to confront the far-reaching consequences of the U.S. invasion of Iraq and the ramifications that would reverberate around the world for decades to come.

'TNT has always been home to bold, character-driven drama, and HIGH VALUE TARGET: THE HUNT FOR SADDAM is exactly that,' said Jason Sarlanis, President, Turner Networks. 'John Nixon found himself in a singular position at a pivotal moment in modern history - face-to-face with Saddam Hussein as the world sought answers about a war that would reshape the Middle East. More than two decades later, the consequences of that moment still reverberate through global geopolitics, and in Joel Kinnaman, we found the perfect actor to bring this extraordinary story to life.'

'This story is ripped from the headlines and is as urgent and relevant today as it was 20 years ago. Joel gives a fearless, deeply-human performance that is one of the best of his career,' said Leslie Greif, series director, co-writer and executive producer. 'We are thrilled to have the support of TNT and Warner Bros. Discovery as they continue to champion bold, meaningful storytelling.'

Kinnaman leads an ensemble cast that includes Waleed Zuaiter, Lena Góra (The Eastern Gate), Rebecca Night (Fanny Hill), Tom Berenger (Platoon, Hatfields & McCoys), Paul Ryan (Brexit), Christopher McDonald (Hacks), Dar Salim (The Covenant), Matt Barr (Blood & Treasure), Ewan Miller (The Gray House), and Talia Balsam (Mad Men). The series is created by Daniel Stiepleman and Jonathan Wakeham, and written by Leslie Greif, Graham Sack, Daniel Stiepleman and Jonathan Wakeham. Executive Producers are Academy Award-nominee Alexander Rodnyansky, Jason Sarlanis, Sam Linsky, Stuart Manashil, Michael Kupisk, Tamer Mortada and Leslie Greif.

Kinnaman leads an ensemble cast that includes Waleed Zuaiter as Saddam Hussein, along with Lena Góra, Rebecca Night, Tom Berenger, Paul Ryan, Christopher McDonald, Dar Salim, Matt Barr and Ewan Miller.

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