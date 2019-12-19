HIGH MAINTENANCE Returns to HBO on February 7

The HBO comedy series HIGH MAINTENANCE, created by Katja Blichfeld and Ben Sinclair, returns for its nine-episode fourth season FRIDAY, FEB. 7 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT). The critically acclaimed series uses The Guy (Sinclair), a marijuana dealer, to connect a variety of distinctly authentic, empathetic and insightful stories about the New York community, including his own.

The series is also available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners' streaming platforms.

HIGH MAINTENANCE continues to paint a unique and loving portrait of New York City, exploring the often-messy interpersonal moments of everyday people who are looking for meaning, companionship and a little high to make it through the day. The series is executive produced by Katja Blichfeld (Emmy®-winning casting director of "30 Rock"), Ben Sinclair ("Maniac," "Home Again") and Russell Gregory.

This season finds The Guy (Ben Sinclair) back traversing the city on his bicycle, having said goodbye to last season's RV. With a new friend by his side, The Guy drops in on a variety of customers whose disparate lives, jobs, identities and circumstances reveal the human connection that we all seek.

Playing out over the course of a year, this season focuses on cycles of renewal, webs of human connections, and putting down roots in the ever-changing ecosystem of New York City.

Returning guest stars this season include Crystal Monee Hall, Heléne Yorke, Ken Leung, Julianna Luna Vasquez, Avery Monsen, Rob Morgan, Max Jenkins, Chris Roberti, Becca Blackwell, Chris McKinney and Birgit Huppuch. New guest stars include Ira Glass and his team at This American Life, Nick Kroll, Rebecca Hall, Larry Owens and Calvin Leon Smith.

Upcoming episodes:

Season 4, episode 1: "Cycles"

Debut date: FRIDAY, FEB. 7 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT)

The Guy (Ben Sinclair) finds a lost canine. A new reporter at This American Life, Yara (Natalie Woolams-Torres) pitches a story about her parents' marriage and inadvertently strains her own relationship when her boyfriend Owen (Marcus Raye Pérez ) visits for their anniversary weekend. A singing telegram (Larry Owens) in a bad mood looks for some relief while crisscrossing the city on a crazed workday.

Written by Ben Sinclair; directed by Ben Sinclair.

Season 4, episode 2: "Trick"

Debut date: FRIDAY, FEB. 14 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT)

The Guy (Ben Sinclair), with new friend "Fomo" in tow, delivers to Matthew (Calvin Leon Smith), a man looking for a connection who hires a new-to-the-business escort (Jay Jurden) for the night. After bonding on set with a familiar face, intimacy coordinator Kym (Abigail Bengson) learns a surprising fact about her new love interest that threatens to derail their romance just as it's beginning.

Written by Isaac Oliver; directed by Katja Blichfeld.



Recently named one of the best TV shows of 2019 by The New Yorker, HIGH MAINTENANCE's third season was hailed by The Atlantic as a "gentle work of sociology, asking who people-all sorts of people-really are, and not harshly judging the answers that it discovers," and by IndieWire, as "brilliant" with an "emotional core direct and true." The New York Times called it "generous-hearted" and a "show [that] combines a winning slacker charm with a detail-perfect sense of life as lived, right now, in its slice of the city."

HIGH MAINTENANCE was created by Katja Blichfeld and Ben Sinclair; executive producers, Katja Blichfeld, Ben Sinclair and Russell Gregory; producers, Willy Friedman, Gwen Bialic and Emi Irikawa.





