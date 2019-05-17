HGTV Presents New Series MY HOUSE IS YOUR HOUSE

People who want to transform their homes into short-term rental properties that are long-term money makers will love the new HGTV series My House Is Your House. The series, premiering on Saturday, June 1, at 11 p.m. ET/PT, showcases a Nashville-based mother-daughter duo, Victoria and Teryn, and a San Diego-based husband-wife team, Ryan and Claire, who help clients transform unused areas of their homes or lackluster rental spaces into stunning vacation properties. Smart renovations and creative, multifunctional designs help increase nightly rates and inspire stellar online reviews-all while increasing home value.

The duos know that the key to success is a perfect design plan that works for homeowners and renters. In Nashville, Victoria and Teryn attract tourists to renovated rentals with great curb appeal, pleasing layouts and convertible furniture that can accommodate extra guests.

"We've created hundreds of successful rental properties, so we know what people are looking for when they're checking out the options online," said Teryn.

In San Diego, Ryan and Claire focus on unique design elements and multipurpose outdoor spaces that capitalize on the area's breathtaking views and beautiful weather.

"Getting those 5-star reviews comes down to adding unique features that highlight what makes our town special," said Ryan.

Fans can visit hgtv.com/MyHouseIsYourHouse for exclusive content about the hosts, as well as before and after photo galleries of the renovated rental spaces.





