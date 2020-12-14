HGTV OBSESSED Podcast Offers Superfans Exclusive Interviews with Top Network Stars

The network that attracts nearly 42 million viewers each month and is the #1 cable network among women will give its fans even more of what they crave with the launch of a new podcast, HGTV Obsessed. Each week, influencers and HGTV superfans Mike and Kat Stickler - one of TikTok's most loved couples who gained international popularity after a series of comedic videos went viral on their account and have amassed more than four million followers on social media - will dive deep into all things HGTV. The episodes will feature exclusive interviews with the network's home renovation superstars, episode recaps of its top series, listener questions, lifestyle and design tips, games, inside scoop and more. The podcast is set to launch on Thursday, Dec. 17, and fans can subscribe on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts and wherever they listen to podcasts.

"This new platform for HGTV will give millions of fans another exciting way to connect with our unrivaled content in the home space," said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. "Our collaboration with social media sensations Mike and Kat is an absolute win, and their signature candid honesty and humorous perspectives that shot them to nearly instant fame is sure to turn HGTV Obsessed into a 'must-listen' podcast. Dec. 17 can't get here fast enough."

The first episode of HGTV Obsessed on Dec. 17 will spotlight an interview with Albie Mushaney, a real estate agent, world-renowned strongman and Santa impersonator as well as the star of the hour-long special You'll be Home for Christmas, premiering Friday, Dec. 18, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. HGTV design expert David Bromstad, star of My Lottery Dream Home, also will give his advice on when to take down Christmas decorations and tips for storing. On Dec. 31, the HGTV DREAM HOME Special 2021, which premieres Friday, Jan. 1, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, will get the spotlight when Mike and Kat speak to the home's designers and hosts of the special, Brian Patrick Flynn and Tiffany Brooks. Tiffany will share tips about what to do if you have champagne design tastes and a sparkling water budget.

Next up on Jan. 7, Loren Ruch and Brian Balthazar, co-hosts of HGTV House Party, will chat with Mike and Kat about their new discovery+ original talk show that features interviews with top network talent and superfans, as well as games, do-it-yourself challenges and some good old-fashioned gossip. Jasmine Roth, star of Help! I Wrecked My House, also will discuss how to add curb appeal to a cookie-cutter home exterior. On Jan. 14, fans will hear from lifestyle expert Clinton Kelly, the star of new series Self-Made Mansions which premieres on Friday, Jan. 8, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. In addition, Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent, stars of Nate and Jeremiah: Save My House, will shed light on the secret to mixing high design and kids.

New episodes in the HGTV Obsessed podcast will continue to launch each Thursday. Future episodes also will highlight home and lifestyle series that are available to stream on discovery+, Discovery, Inc.'s new subscription streaming service, beginning Jan. 4.

Fans are also invited to connect with HGTV Obsessed at HGTV.com/podcast for more information on Mike and Kat and exclusive images and notes from the show. More content on HGTV's favorite stars and series can be found at HGTV.com and by following @HGTV on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.