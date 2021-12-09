Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HGTV Announces New UNFINISHED BUSINESS Series

Unfinished Business premieres Saturday, Jan. 8, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV.

Dec. 9, 2021  
HGTV has announced Unfinished Business, a new series that premieres Saturday, Jan. 8, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV.

In Unfinished Business, home renovation coach Tom Reber swoops in to help families complete their languishing home improvement projects. As he teaches these desperate homeowners how to put in the work to successfully overhaul their kitchens, bathrooms and living rooms, Tom gets to the root of why they got off track and left the projects unfinished in the first place.

In the premiere episode, Tom sets out to uncover the issues that have been stalling a couple's bathroom and kitchen remodel for the past seven years. Through Tom's expertise, they learn that building for the future begins with finishing what they started.

Unfinished Business is produced by Entertainment One.

