HGTV Announces New Series RENOVATION, INC.

The new series will premiere on Sunday, August 30.

More than 18.5 million HGTV fans have tuned in to watch home renovation experts Bryan and Sarah Baeumler in the breakout hit series RENOVATION ISLAND where their family embarked on an epic adventure to restore a massive, rundown beachfront resort in The Bahamas.

In the Baeumler's latest series Renovation, Inc., premiering Sunday, Aug. 30, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, HGTV hits rewind to spotlight how Bryan and Sarah built their booming home reno business off the island. Cameras followed Bryan, a licensed contractor, in his home base of Ontario, Canada, as Sarah joined their family-owned construction company as project manager. Sarah brought her keen eye for design to her new role, but she and Bryan quickly realized that, with their competing tastes and differing visions, they needed to rely on their humor and good-natured banter to work together. And, they had to do it while juggling multiple renovation projects, demanding client expectations and a busy family life.

"It's been so exciting for Sarah and me to share our adventures in The Bahamas with HGTV fans on Renovation Island," said Bryan. "Now, we're even more excited to go back in time and show you what we were up to before moving to the island and how it all got started."

There is no need for fans of the Baeumlers to wait for Renovation, Inc. to see more of Bryan and Sarah. New episodes of RENOVATION ISLAND continue to air Sundays at 8 p.m. on HGTV, with an extended 90-minute season finale on Aug. 16. In addition, the network will air a special 90-minute episode on Aug. 23 at 8 p.m.-Renovation Island: Bryan and Sarah Tell All-that takes a fun look back at their family's big adventure in The Bahamas. RENOVATION ISLAND has ranked as the #2 cable series in its timeslot on Sundays at 8pm among key demos.

Fans also can stay connected with RENOVATION ISLAND and Renovation, Inc. on HGTV's digital platforms. Episodes from each series are available on HGTV GO the same day as the TV premieres. Show updates, behind-the-scenes photos and more exclusive content from RENOVATION ISLAND are available at HGTV.com/RenovationIsland and will be available for Renovation, Inc. at HGTV.com.

