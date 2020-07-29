HGTV Announces New Season of BROTHER VS. BROTHER Starring Jonathan and Drew Scott

The New Season Will Premiere on September 9

HGTV superstars Drew and Jonathan Scott will stop at nothing to outdo one another and win it all in the blockbuster new season of Brother vs. Brother, premiering Wednesday, Sept. 9, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The twins-famous for their home renovation and real estate expertise-will engage in an all-out property and renovation battle in L.A.'s historic Hancock Park. Two mansions will serve as the battleground for the six-week competition to determine which renovated home will earn the highest net profit and which brother will emerge triumphant and victorious. BROTHER VS. BROTHER is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment.

Faced with multi-million-dollar price tags for each home and limited by regulations for altering historic properties, the Brothers will need to carefully restore and renovate the homes to fetch top dollar. Eldest Scott brother JD will serve as the referee for the home renovation challenges, while guest stars from HGTV will evaluate and choose their favorite design. With big screen rewards at stake and humorous pranks always a possibility, the Brothers will experience all the highs and lows that come with completing a renovation in the city of angels.

"We're taking our sibling rivalry to THE NEIGHBORHOOD where I built my honeymoon house," said Drew. "I have the home field advantage and plan to settle this once and for all with a hometown win."

"This competition started at birth, and I won because I came out first," said Jonathan. "I can't wait to celebrate my latest win right in Drew's backyard."

During the season, HGTV stars Breegan Jane (Extreme Makeover: Home Edition), Maureen McCormick (Frozen in Time), Jasmine Roth (Help! I Wrecked My House), Orlando Soria (Build Me Up), and Dan Vickery (Frozen in Time) will decide which Brother wins each weekly match.

The weekly challenge loser in the ferocious flipping competition must face a host of humiliations, including being the subject of an embarrassing blooper reel on ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT and hunting down the winner's favorite treats and souvenirs at Disneyland. The challenge winner will get such special rewards as a starring role in a superhero photo shoot, a heart-pounding stuntman experience or a dinosaur dig at the famed La Brea Tar Pits.

Proceeds from the BROTHER VS. BROTHER home sales will go to Turn Up! Fight Hunger who is working with No Kid Hungry to solve childhood hunger. This will result in up to 100,000 meals donated.

Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 9, HGTV's digital platforms including Facebook, IGTV, and HGTV.com also will feature additional content of the challenge rewards featured in each episode in the new digital series Brother vs. Brother: Challenges Uncut. Each episode will be available following the linear premiere.

The new episodes of BROTHER VS. BROTHER will be available the same day as the TV premieres on HGTV GO each Wednesday starting Sept. 9. Fans can stay connected with BROTHER VS. BROTHER on HGTV's digital platforms and can also visit HGTV.com/brother-vs-brother for exclusive show content. In addition they can follow @HGTV and #BroVsBro on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for additional show content and updates and can follow Drew @mrdrewscott (Instagram, Twitter) and Jonathan @mrsilverscott (Instagram, Twitter).

