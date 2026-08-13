HEART OF THE BEAST Trailer Starring Brad Pitt Released
J.K. Simmons and Anna Lambe join the David Ayer-directed survival thriller set in the Alaskan wilderness.
A new trailer for HEART OF THE BEAST, an upcoming adventure thriller from director David Ayer, has been released by Paramount Pictures. The film stars Brad Pitt as a Special Forces officer who, alongside his combat dog Odin, must survive in the Alaskan wilderness after a plane crash strands them in the elements.
HEART OF THE BEAST is only in theatres on September 25, 2026.
Synopsis
After a harrowing plane crash, Special Forces officer James Belmont (Brad Pitt) and his combat dog, Odin, find themselves stranded deep in the Alaskan wilderness. Together, they are forced into a brutal fight for survival against the elements. From acclaimed filmmaker David Ayer, Heart of the Beast is an intense adventure thriller that explores the unbreakable bond between a man and his best friend as they face their greatest battle yet.
Executive Producers
Damien Chazelle, Scott Lumpkin, Cameron Alexander, Chris Long, Pete Chiappetta, Anthony Tittanegro, Andrew Lary, Sophie Cassidy, Zack Conroy
Credits are not final and subject to change. This film has not been rated yet.
HEART OF THE BEAST is produced by Olivia Hamilton, Marty Bowen, David Ayer, and Brad Pitt, with a screenplay by Cameron Alexander. The cast also includes J.K. Simmons and Anna Lambe. The film is presented by Paramount Pictures in association with Domain Entertainment and Gulfstream Pictures, and is a Wild Chickens, Temple Hill, and Kino World production.